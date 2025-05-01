Clinton G. Martin Park Pool opening for Summer 2025

Clinton G. Martin Park Pool will soon open for the upcoming summer season, and residents can register to use the pool today.

“The dog days of summer are just around the corner, but we can keep you cool as a cucumber,” said Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena. “Our Town pools are the great escape right in your neighborhood. I encourage you to head on up to Clinton G. Martin and be sure to take advantage of the early bird registration discount!”

Pre-Season Registration is open now through Friday, June 13, with Early Bird pricing ending June 7. Hours include:

Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From Saturday, June 14, through Friday, August 15, residents can register from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; beginning Saturday, August 16, through Monday, September 1, residents can register from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All registrations must be done in person at the pool. Cash payments will not be accepted. Registration will not be available on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Early Bird and Regular Fees:

Family: Early Bird $215; Regular rate $248

Couple: Early Bird $182; Regular rate $210

Individual: Early Bird $115; regular rate $132

Youth: Early Bird $100; Regular rate $112

Senior (60+): Early Bird $50; Regular rate $60

Senior Couple: Early Bird $100; Regular rate $112

Disabled/Volunteer/Veteran: Early Bird $82; Regular rate $94

Disabled/Volunteer/Veteran Family: Early Bird $187; Regular rate $215

Disabled/Volunteer/Veteran Couple: Early Bird $154; Regular rate $177

Caregiver: Early Bird $100; Regular rate $112

Daily District Resident Fees:

Adult: $11

Teen: $8

Child: $7

Senior: $6

Disabled/Volunteer/Veteran: $6

Non-Resident Guest: $14

Clinton G. Martin Park is located at 1601 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park. Its pool is open to Special Park District residents only. Pool hours are Saturday, June 14, to Friday, August 15, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. From August 16 to September 1, the pool will close at 7 p.m.

For all pool facilities, food is not permitted on the pool deck, but in designated areas only. No outside food deliveries are allowed in this facility.

The town also seeks staff to join the North Hempstead team at its aquatic facilities. Lifeguard positions offer a competitive salary, starting at $18 an hour for pool guards and $20 an hour for beach guards. These positions are available throughout the summer.

For more information or to apply for lifeguard or attendant positions, please contact the Town of North Hempstead Parks Department by email, Parks@northhempsteadny.gov , or by calling (516) 739-3055.

Those interested can also visit Tully Park at 1801 Evergreen Avenue, New Hyde Park, 11040 to pick up an application.