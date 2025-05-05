College admission secrets revealed: Lockwood College Prep shares expert tips with families

Andy Lockwood, co-founder of Lockwood College Prep, shared with families the best-kept secrets of college admissions in a Schneps Media webinar on April 30.

The free online college admissions webinar, hosted by Schneps Media, was open to families with kids in grades 9 to 12. Lockwood is a Long Island-based college admission and funding advisor who runs Lockwood College Prep alongside his wife, Pearl. College Prep offers services such as college advising, career and major planning, financial aid counseling and more.

Lockwood said that one of the barriers families face in applying to schools is cutting themselves out of Ivy League and highly selective colleges due to the high price tag. He added that this is particularly common among middle- to upper-class families, who may “on paper” be making six-figure salaries, but can’t afford to put all that money toward their child’s education.

“Most families that receive aid tend to be from the top 25% of income earners,” he said, adding that the average tuition discount at a private college sits at around 56%.

“You have to pay tuition, but you don’t have to pay a tip,” Lockwood said. Families also have the opportunity to appeal financial decisions, he added.

He also stressed the importance of submitting high standardized test scores, like the SAT and ACT, for students looking to qualify for merit-based scholarships — especially students who may not qualify for federal financial aid. While many schools remained test-optional following COVID-19, Lockwood said those test scores are still an important factor in qualifying for merit-based aid.

The college advisor also encouraged students to think about academic rigor, such as taking Advanced Placement courses. It’s important to factor in the types of schools a student wants to apply to, Lockwood said, to determine whether a student should take on a heavier course load.

“If your guidance counselor tells you not to take the extra AP, that might not be the right advice,” he said.

Factors like rigor, GPA and test scores are college admissions factors in the applicant’s control, Lockwood said. However, he added that schools also look at other factors, such as race, ethnicity and high school when determining admissions decisions.

These uncontrollable college admissions factors make it even more important to communicate to a college why the school should accept a particular applicant over others who may have similar credentials.

He also encouraged families to help their kids start thinking about rigor and extracurriculars early, as colleges and universities consider the entirety of an applicant’s high school career. He added that most high school guidance counselors don’t meet with students to discuss college until 11th grade.

“It’s not that it’s too late, but 9th and 10th grade are in the books,” Lockwood said. “So now you’ve got less time.”

Lockwood said he hopes to continue to help families looking for a private, independent advisor to help with the college admissions process — something he believes is lacking at most high schools.

“If you feel like you need an independent counselor, who’s not necessarily tied to the agenda of the school or is going to favor one kid over another, that is a reason to look to work with us,” he said.

To learn more about Lockwood College Prep, reach out at GetCollegePlan.com or email VIP@lockwoodcollegeprep.com.