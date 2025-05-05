Focus on the G.N. Peninsula: The Villegas crew

Tina and Rob are dedicated locals, a dynamic duo known to many. Tina Stellato grew up in East Williston and moved to Great Neck in her twenties. Rob Villegas started out in Cliffside Park, N.J. and then, next door, in Queens.

They both attended St. John’s University with full scholarships arising out of their athleticism. Later, wanting to live closer to where they worked and raise kids in a top school district, they chose Great Neck. (Sound familiar?)

Since then, Great Neck has benefited from Tina and Rob as much as their two children, Gabby and Michael, have benefited from our town’s abundance of resources. More about their “insanely competitive” household and kiddos, below.

“There is no place like Great Neck!”

No joke, Tina is exuberant about our town: “To be a 25-minute train ride to midtown Manhattan at one of the best school districts in the State is unthinkable! “We are so lucky!”

The Great Neck Park District, in particular, featuring a marina, sailing, ice skating rink, indoor/outdoor tennis facilities and walking trails is inimitable. Our parks provide “the perfect spot to unwind after a tough day at work or school” and a “great escape” for apartment dwellers who don’t have a backyard. Visit: https://www.gnparks.org/ for more info.

How it Began: They aint playin’

The Great Neck Park District is led in part by dedicated locals who feel connected to our parks. Long story, short: Tina and Rob are Great Neck Park District devotees. Rob began employment at the park district in 1988.

Today, he is the Parkwood tennis director, which includes supervision of all tennis facilities, staff and programming. Tina started out at the GN Park District in the late ’90s, working for many years as a hard-hitting tennis pro. Since 2024, however, Tina serves as one of three Great Neck Park District commissioners.

“As a mother of two active kids, I had a different perspective on what the park district could improve upon, through the eyes of my children,” Tina said.

Tina said she believes there is more community involvement during her tenure, urging residents to take action and become more engaged. How can one participate, do you ask? Attend public meetings or send emails to the board with concerns and new ideas. Tina says the executive team at the park district “loves the input.”

How it’s Going: You gotta have grit.

Ahh, public office. Throwing your hat in the ring, especially at the local level, is not for the faint of heart, or for people pleasers. “It has made me stronger. You cannot make everyone happy.”

Tina said she feels that her background in competitive tennis helps her in her political role. “Resiliency and perseverance are the keys to life!” We gather that Having Rob’s supportive shoulders to lean on couldn’t hurt.

Apples & Trees

Tina and Rob both hail from sports families – they were District One tennis players themselves. “We have athletes on both sides of the family. My dad was a baseball pitcher, scouted by the Brooklyn Dodgers, Pirates and other MLB teams.

Rob’s father played basketball in the Philippines. When asked how they first encouraged their kids into playing sports (ergo, less screen time) Tina says “there is no magic pill.”

Their kids play all types of sports, from tennis to golf, track and basketball, at the varsity level at Great Neck South since seventh grade. (Psst: they also have great friends, do normal stuff). Tina and Rob will do almost anything to see their two kids succeed, a common approach that many Great Neck parents share.

Without dedication and hard work, the journey stops.

“If they want it, and work hard, we will give the access to what they need to succeed.” For certain, nurturing kids at the “tiger mom” level in school, sports, and life includes great self-sacrifice.

To that point, Tina was “driving home from a tournament til 2 a.m.” as we were making final edits to this column. To hear Tina tell it, though, ” It’s just a new lifestyle. Priorities change.”

Tina and Rob said they are very grateful to have extended family nearby to support them and “come along for the ride.” Not shockingly, the all-in approach is working.

Phenoms: Our Next Sarah Hughes?

In the world of tennis, Gabby Villegas recently made history as a county champion, making it to the New York State finals. She is playing at the highest level, finishing seventh in Girls 12 across the nation in singles tennis and among the top ten for doubles.

Through 2022, Tina was Gabby’s tennis coach, but today she enjoys her role as “mom” and supporter-in-chief to her family. Gabby currently works with a specialist in competitive player development, training before and after school hours. She regularly has tournaments on weekends. Given Gabby’s level of training, she will soon start attending high school remotely. Go, Gabby, go!

As for Michael Villegas, Rob is nurturing his son’s budding golf career.

“Rob is a great golfer and has helped Mike’s game tremendously,” said a very proud Tina. “Mike is very talented, training like a student athlete, and playing at the local and regional levels.”

Gee, it sounds like Gabby and Michael will likely receive a full ride for any tuition after high school. Apples and trees.

What is Tina’s Why?

On the topic of stewarding Great Neck’s prolific parks, bucolic green spaces, and athletic fields: “Smiling faces at concerts and park events, families creating life-long memories, and kids having the time of their lives.”

Janet Nina Esagoff launched her boutique litigation firm, Esagoff Law Group PC, in 2017, in her hometown of Great Neck. Prior to the law, Janet was a designer of special–occasion wear for girls and women at her Bond Street boutique. In 2021, Janet founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501c3 community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz