Mother’s Day brunch remains a beloved tradition across generations

As the second Sunday in May approaches, restaurants across the country prepare for one of the busiest mornings of the year: Mother’s Day brunch. From mimosas to made-to-order omelets, the meal has become a cherished tradition that blends celebration, gratitude and family togetherness.

For many families, brunch on Mother’s Day isn’t just about food—it’s a ritual. It’s a way to pause amid daily routines and say thank you. Whether it’s a reservation at a local café or a home-cooked spread with pancakes and coffee, the experience centers on honoring mothers, grandmothers and mother figures for their love and sacrifices.

Brunch gives everyone the chance to slow down and connect. It’s not rushed like breakfast and not formal like dinner—it’s the perfect middle ground.

The tradition, while especially prominent in the United States, has roots that go back to England in the late 19th century. But in the U.S., it gained momentum in the 1930s and surged in popularity after the official declaration of Mother’s Day as a national holiday in 1914. As the holiday grew, so did the demand for a relaxing, indulgent meal that didn’t require moms to cook or clean.

Today, brunch menus often feature both sweet and savory offerings—think eggs Benedict alongside French toast, fruit platters next to crispy bacon. Many restaurants create special prix fixe menus, complete with floral centerpieces and complimentary desserts for moms.

There’s something about the mix of breakfast and lunch foods that feels celebratory. Add a glass of champagne or fresh juice and it becomes a moment.

The popularity of Mother’s Day brunch has also fueled economic activity. According to the National Restaurant Association, Mother’s Day remains one of the most lucrative days for the restaurant industry. In 2024, more than 60 percent of Americans planned to dine out or order takeout to celebrate.

But for some, the best brunches happen at home.

Whether fancy or simple, the essence of Mother’s Day brunch lies in its intent. It’s a symbol of appreciation and an opportunity to spend time with loved ones in a relaxed, joyful setting.

As families gather this Sunday, whether you opt for a casual gathering at home or a larger celebration at a special venue, the sentiment remains the same: celebrating the women who shape our lives.

Here are our top picks for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11. Be sure to call ahead for hours and reservations.

Cafe in the Woods at Old Westbury Gardens

Sandwiches, salads, wraps, baked goods and beverages

71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury

www.oldwestburygardens.org

City Cellar

Modern American restaurant and wine bar known for its updated menu featuring hearth-baked pizzas, dry-aged steaks, fresh pasta and seafood

1080 Corporate Dr., Westbury

www.citycellarny.com

516-693-5400

Gatsby’s Landing

American cuisine with a seasonal menu

1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

www.gatsbyslanding.com

516-277-2318

Louie’s Prime Steak & Seafood

Enjoy an historic restaurant located on the waterfront for more than 100 years, offering classic American seafood

395 Main St., Port Washington

www.louiessince1905.com

516-883-4242

Meritage Wine Bar

Tapas-style wine bar

90 School St., Glen Cove

www.meritagebar.com

516-801-0055

Oak and Vine

Casual American flavors meets elegance

75 Cedar Swamp Rd, Glen Cove

www.oakandvineny.com

516-200-9520

Rothchilds Coffee & Kitchen

Coffeehouse, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

76 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck

www.rothchildskitchen.com

516-482-0434

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas

Relaxed wine bar serving Italian tapas, pizza and pasta in a chic, contemporary setting.

1002 Old Country Rd, Garden City

www.spuntinowinebar.com

516-228-5400

317 Main Street

American grill offering locally sourced cuisine, craft cocktails and entertainment

317 Main St., Farmingdale

www.317mainstreet.com

516-512-5317

Wild Honey

American, seafood

1 E. Main St., Oyster Bay

www.wildhoneyrestaurant.com

516-922-4690

Your Mother’s House

Bar & grill serving creative American comfort fare in a relaxed setting with big-screen TVs

2349 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park

www.mothershouseli.com

516-493-9030