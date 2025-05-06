Make Mother’s Day unforgettable with a picnic

This Mother’s Day, skip the restaurant crowds and treat mom to a relaxed, sun-dappled afternoon outdoors with a thoughtfully planned picnic. Whether she loves ocean breezes, botanical gardens or quiet meadows, Long Island offers a variety of beautiful backdrops perfect for an alfresco celebration.

A picnic not only creates a memorable experience but also allows for a personal touch that feels both special and effortless. With a bit of preparation and the right setting, you can craft a day filled with sunshine, fresh air and quality time—everything Mom deserves.

Choose the Right Spot

Long Island is home to countless picturesque picnic locations, from sprawling state parks to charming waterfront settings. Here are a few standout options:

1. Planting Fields Arboretum (Oyster Bay)

This 400-acre estate boasts formal gardens, tree-lined walking paths and lush open lawns. Pack a blanket and settle near the greenhouses or find a quiet nook under one of the grand old oaks.

2. Sunken Meadow State Park (Kings Park)

With panoramic views of the Long Island Sound and plenty of shaded picnic areas, this North Shore park offers beach access, walking trails and even playgrounds for younger visitors.

3. Heckscher State Park (East Islip)

Located along the Great South Bay, Heckscher offers wide open spaces, shady groves and designated picnic areas with tables and grills. It’s a peaceful spot perfect for family gatherings.

4. Sands Point Preserve (Port Washington)

This historic site features forest trails, manicured gardens and castle-like mansions. It’s an elegant, romantic place to enjoy a picnic and a stroll.

5. Cedar Beach (Mount Sinai)

Ideal for those who want to mix beach vibes with family-friendly amenities. A breezy picnic near the dunes, followed by a boardwalk walk, makes for a simple yet memorable outing.

Picnic Menu: Easy, Elegant & Transport-Friendly

When planning your picnic menu, simplicity and portability are key. Opt for items that don’t require heating, can withstand a few hours in a cooler and feel a bit more special than your everyday fare. Here’s a sample menu that strikes the right balance between elegance and ease:

Savory Selections:

Prosciutto and arugula baguette sandwiches with lemon aioli

Caprese skewers with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and basil

Mini quiches or savory tarts (pre-made and served at room temperature)

Pasta salad with roasted vegetables and feta cheese

Sweet Treats:

Strawberry shortcake jars (use mason jars for no-mess serving)

Lemon bars or buttery shortbread cookies

Chocolate-dipped strawberries for a romantic, festive touch

Beverages:

Sparkling lemonade or iced herbal tea in a thermos

Chilled rosé or prosecco (if the picnic area allows alcohol)

Infused water with cucumber and mint

Don’t forget napkins, compostable utensils and perhaps a thermos of hot coffee or tea for a relaxing end to the meal.

What to Pack: Picnic Essentials

To ensure your Mother’s Day picnic goes smoothly, prepare a checklist of essentials and pack everything the day before. Here’s a go-to list of must-haves:

Picnic Packing List

Picnic blanket or tablecloth

Portable cooler or insulated bag

Plates, utensils, cups and napkins (preferably reusable or eco-friendly)

Wet wipes or hand sanitizer

Trash bags for cleanup

Cutting board and small knife (for fruit, cheese, etc.)

Sunscreen and bug spray

Portable speaker (for a soft playlist)

A bouquet or small vase with flowers for a festive touch

Card or small gift for Mom (optional but thoughtful)

Bonus tip: Freeze water bottles the night before and use them as ice packs—they’ll keep food cold and give you cold drinks later in the day.

Make It Meaningful

A picnic’s charm lies in its simplicity, but adding a personal touch can make it truly memorable. Bring along a few printed family photos or hand-written notes from the kids. Include a short toast or speech before digging into the food to express appreciation for mom and all she does.

For activities, consider bringing a deck of cards, a book of poetry or a portable board game. Some families enjoy reading aloud or bringing along a Bluetooth speaker for a mellow playlist. If you’re near a beach, a casual stroll after lunch is a great way to wind down and soak in the scenery.

Plan Ahead

Mother’s Day is a popular time for parks and beaches, so arrive early to secure a good spot, especially if you need a picnic table or shaded area. Check any park or preserve rules in advance regarding alcohol, grilling or music and confirm whether permits are required for larger gatherings.

If the weather looks questionable, be ready with a backup plan—a cleared-out sunroom or porch picnic can be just as charming with the right ambiance and food.

With a little bit of planning and a lot of heart, a Mother’s Day picnic can become a cherished tradition that celebrates the beauty of nature, family, and togetherness. Whether you’re dining by the shore or lounging beneath blooming trees, it’s the thought and care that make the day shine.