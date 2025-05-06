Rolex watches are the newest product to be offered at London Jewelers located in the Americana Manhasset.

Watch out, a new Rolex space has opened in Manhasset.

London Jewelers unveiled its newest Rolex offerings at its location in the Americana Manhasset, officially launching the sale of its new products at a grand opening on Thursday, May 1.

“Rolex’s unparalleled expertise in the world of fine timepieces, matched with our experience operating in the retail landscape of the Americana Manhasset, makes this the perfect partnership to extend the reach of our brands together,” CEO of London Jewelers Mark Udell said.

The 2,179-square-foot location at 2046 Northern Blvd. features showcase displays of select Rolex offerings with amenities to bring comfort and ease to every customer who steps foot inside.

The partnership between London Jewelers and Rolex is the latest of the flagship store’s luxury offerings, adding the iconic watches to its repertoire of products. Other notable products they carry include Cartier, Patek Philippe, David Yurman and Tudor.,

London Jewelers, founded in Glen Cove in 1926, is now a leading seller of fine and luxury jewelry across Long Island and New Jersey.

“After over 50 years as an Official Rolex Jeweler, we are honored to be taking this next step in partnership,” said Candy Udell, president of London Jewelers. “Our fourth generation – Scott, Randi, and Zach – are excited to continue building our future with Rolex upon the foundation we have established.”