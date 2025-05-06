Quantcast
Business
Manhasset

Watch out, Rolex comes to London Jewelers at the Americana Manhasset

By Posted on
Rolex watches are the newest product to be offered at London Jewelers located in the Americana Manhasset.
Watch out, a new Rolex space has opened in Manhasset.

London Jewelers unveiled its newest Rolex offerings at its location in the Americana Manhasset, officially launching the sale of its new products at a grand opening on Thursday, May 1.

“Rolex’s unparalleled expertise in the world of fine timepieces, matched with our experience operating in the retail landscape of the Americana Manhasset, makes this the perfect partnership to extend the reach of our brands together,” CEO of London Jewelers Mark Udell said.

The 2,179-square-foot location at 2046 Northern Blvd. features showcase displays of select Rolex offerings with amenities to bring comfort and ease to every customer who steps foot inside.

The partnership between London Jewelers and Rolex is the latest of the flagship store’s luxury offerings, adding the iconic watches to its repertoire of products. Other notable products they carry include Cartier, Patek Philippe, David Yurman and Tudor.,

London Jewelers, founded in Glen Cove in 1926, is now a leading seller of fine and luxury jewelry across Long Island and New Jersey.

“After over 50 years as an Official Rolex Jeweler, we are honored to be taking this next step in partnership,” said Candy Udell, president of London Jewelers. “Our fourth generation – Scott, Randi, and Zach – are excited to continue building our future with Rolex upon the foundation we have established.”

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

