Northwell announces staffing changes in Plainview, Syosset, Glen Cove hospitals

As Marianna Vazquez retires from her role as chief nursing officer and associate execute director of patient care services at Northwell Health’s Plainview and Syosset hospitals, two Northwell employees will step into new roles at Plainview, Syosset and Glen Cove locations.

Vazquez has worked in her roles in 1998, and prior to her time at the Plainview and Syosset facilities, she held numerous positions at LIJ Medical Center, including assistant administrator for nursing in the adult and pediatric emergency departments, assistant director of nursing in the medical/surgical division, nursing care coordinator on the neurological unit, assistant nursing care coordinator in the CCU/ICU stepdown unit, and staff nurse on the medical/surgical unit.

“It has been a privilege to have chosen nursing as my career, to be given the opportunity to care for patients has been gratifying,” Vazquez said in a press release. “While much of my career has been in leadership, I have also had the privilege of working and caring for the caregivers who make a difference in patients’ lives. How fortunate I have been.”

Theresa Dillman, a nursing leader with extensive experience at Northwell Health, will succeed Vazquez at Plainview and Syosset Hospitals.

Dillman has been a member of Northwell Health for 19 years, starting as an emergency department nurse and serving in various roles since. Dillman became the assistant manager of the ED, PACU manager, and director of perioperative services at North Shore University Hospital and later served as the director of patient care services at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Her most recent role was the chief nursing officer at Glen Cove Hospital.

“Every day, we have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients and their families. Together, we can create a healing environment where compassion and competence intersect, and where the extraordinary becomes the norm,” Dillman said in a release.

In Dillman’s absence, Tameka Wallace will take on the role of chief nursing officer and associate executive director of patient care and perioperative services at Glen Cove Hospital.

Wallace served as associate executive director of peri-operative services at Glen Cove Hospital and brings a wealth of experience in nursing leadership and health care management.

“Nursing is more than a profession, it’s a calling to lead, heal, and to inspire. Every day, I am driven by the belief that exceptional care is not just about skills, but about the heart behind them,” Wallace said in a press release. “My passion lies in elevating both patients and teams, fostering innovation, and shaping a culture where compassion and excellence go hand in hand.”