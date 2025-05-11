Blackmore’s Night joins Hall of Fame, Night releases new album

On Tuesday, May 13, at 7 p.m., the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will honor one of Long Island’s most beloved musical duos—Candice Night and Ritchie Blackmore of Blackmore’s Night—with an official induction into its prestigious ranks. The evening will also celebrate the release of Night’s heartfelt new solo album Sea Glass, with a live performance at the LIMEHOF museum in Stony Brook. Though Blackmore will not be in attendance, Night will accept the induction on behalf of both artists and perform three tracks from Sea Glass live for the first time.

This unique event unites a major career milestone with Night’s deeply personal journey into her latest solo work. As a Long Island native, Night’s pride in this recognition runs deep.

“I am so honored to be inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame,” she said. “Being surrounded by some of the greatest musicians, knowing we all have the same roots here is an incredible feeling.”

A Musical and Personal Journey Shaped by Long Island

Born and raised in Hauppauge, Night has remained a proud resident of Long Island, drawing inspiration from the region’s natural beauty, which she credits as a recurring muse.

“I’ve lived on Long Island my whole life and am constantly inspired by the energy here and the beauty of our nature,” she said. “The imagery is a constant focus in my songs.”

The roots of Blackmore’s Night also trace back to Long Island. Night met Blackmore—then of Deep Purple—at a charity soccer game in 1989 while she was interning at WBAB radio. Their personal and musical bond grew quickly, eventually leading to the formation of Blackmore’s Night in 1997. Since then, the band has created its own genre by blending Renaissance melodies with folk rock, producing 11 albums, selling out historic venues and cultivating a global fan base drawn to their mystical, medieval aesthetic.

Their shared home on Long Island has remained central to their identity, both musically and personally. The couple has raised their children on the island’s North Shore and been heavily involved in community charity events supporting animal welfare and local causes.

According to Night, this induction is not just a personal achievement, but a communal one, “I’m so happy to be part of the family of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.”

Sea Glass: An Album Born from Reflection and Resilience

Night’s latest solo effort, Sea Glass, released on April 25 via earMUSIC, is a poignant reflection on life, motherhood and the passage of time. The songs are intimate, deeply personal and born out of the past decade of Night’s life—especially the quiet, introspective moments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album’s title track was inspired by walks on the beach with her children during lockdown, where simple moments became sources of healing and light.

“It got to the point where they found these beautiful, little emerald pieces of sea glass… and it became a treasure hunt for them,” Night recalled. “It was one day, you know, in those dark days of COVID, that I realized… the human condition winds up having this incredible parallel to sea glass. We get broken. We get tossed around and shattered and tumbled. But our edges get softened and we become different… and we still can find our glow.”

This imagery lies at the heart of the album’s message: that beauty can be found in resilience, and joy rediscovered even in hardship. Over the last 10 years, through motherhood, global uncertainty and personal growth, Night has crafted a collection of songs that reflect the journey of finding meaning and light in everyday life.

“In order to find who you are, you have to kind of break a little bit,” she said. “We become polished and we still have to find these illuminating, beautiful pieces of glass, basically… and we keep going.”

A Special Gift for Mother’s Day: “Promise Me”

Timed to release on Mother’s Day, May 11, Night’s newest single and video, Promise Me, offers a tender message of guidance and support from a parent to their child. It’s a love letter to the emotional bond of motherhood, but also a spiritual compass for anyone seeking strength and reassurance.

“It’s literally like a story song as to what you wish for your children,” said Night. “It’s that kind of guidance about how I will be your support system… and you hope that that message travels throughout their whole lives.”

Recognizing a Legacy of Musical Innovation

Blackmore’s Night’s induction into LIMEHOF recognizes nearly three decades of groundbreaking music that defies classification.

“In recorded and live performances, Long Island’s Blackmore’s Night has been thrilling and entertaining audiences all around the world,” said LIMEHOF Co-Founder Norm Prusslin. “Their induction into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame recognizes and honors their artistry, creativity and legacy.”

Although Blackmore will not be present for the ceremony, his legacy looms large. As a foundational figure in bands like Deep Purple and Rainbow and now a genre-bending innovator with Blackmore’s Night, his influence on modern rock and renaissance-inspired music is undeniable. His partnership with Night—musical and personal—has resulted in a body of work that spans decades and defies boundaries.

Looking Ahead

With Sea Glass climbing charts globally and Blackmore’s Night continuing to tour and record, Night shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to use music as both a sanctuary and a voice—for herself, for her family and for those who find comfort in her ethereal, nature-driven lyrics.

This Tuesday’s event at LIMEHOF is more than an album release or an award ceremony; it’s a celebration of roots, resilience, and renaissance.

“It’s going to be an incredible night,” Night said. “I’m just happy to be able to be part of it… and actually bring my own family to the induction too.”

For fans, fellow musicians and the Long Island community, May 13 promises to be a moving and memorable evening—a time to honor past achievements while looking ahead to new melodies on the horizon.

For tickets and information, visit: www.limusichalloffame.org/tickets-and-gift-cards

Learn more about Candice Night and her music at: www.candicenight.com

Explore the world of Blackmore’s Night at: www.blackmoresnight.com