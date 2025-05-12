Three die in Bethpage crash

Three people dead after deadly accident near Bethpage State Park

Three people in an SUV were killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle struck a tree at the edge of Bethpage State Park and caught fire, according to Nassau County police.

The unidentified driver of a 2022 Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound on Stymus Ave near Carol Drive when it hit the tree. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bethpage fire department went to the scene of the accident, which is next to the golf course at Bethpage State Park, and extinguished the fire.

The Bethpage Fire Department arrived shortly after 1 a.m. and extinguished the flames within about five minutes, Bethpage Fire Chief X. DeBobes Jr. said in a published report.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation.

A report from Newsday featured a nearby resident who said the crash “sounded like firecrackers.”