How Nassau County gas prices compare to the state, nation

Nassau County fuel prices averaged $3.015 per gallon, lower than the state average of $3.094 and the country’s average of $3.136, according to AAA’s statistics as of Monday, May 12. All prices reflect regular fuel prices.

Nassau is one of the 10 lowest-averaging counties in the state. Chemung is the lowest-averaging county at $2.924 and Hamilton is the highest-averaging at $3.423, according to the AAA’s May 12 data. Suffolk averaged $3.032 per gallon.

Nassau and Suffolk averaged $3.671 at this time last year, marking an approximate 65-cent decrease in 2025. In a press release from Thursday, May 8, AAA said the national average is almost 49 cents less than it was a year ago.

AAA said the highest recorded average price of regular unleaded gas in the Nassau-Suffolk region was $5.046, which was reported on June 2022.

Currently, the lowest-averaging state is Mississippi at $2.632, and the highest-averaging state is California at $4.897, according to AAA’s May 12 statistics.

AAA said the 10 most expensive gasoline markets in the country by state are California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Utah.