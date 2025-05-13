Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Newspaper cover

Community Events
Port Washington

Port Washington goes back in time at Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society’s Spring Fling

By
The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society hosted its annual Spring Fling at the Dodge Homestead,
Cameryn Oakes

Port Washington took a step back in time at the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society’s annual Spring Fling Saturday, May 10, when they got a look inside what life was once like at the historic Dodge Homestead.

“It’s just a way to get people to experience local history,” said Chris Bain, president and trustee of the historical society.

The Dodge Homestead, located at 58 Harbor Road, was established in 1721 by the Dodge family – the sole family to reside in the home. Seven generations of the Dodges lived in the still-standing home until it was acquired by the nearby Port Washington Water Pollution Control District.

The district passed the property over to the historical society in the 1970s to maintain and manage the property.

The Front Porch Players perform on the porch of the Dodge Homestead.
The Front Porch Players perform on the porch of the Dodge Homestead.Cameryn Oakes

The Spring Fling has been going on for about a decade and offers family fun for locals and beyond to enjoy at the homestead-turned-museum.

The Spring Fling offered tours of the historic homestead, conversations with the property’s beekeeper, the sale of his bees’ honey, a walking tour of the nearby Mill Pond, live music by the Front Porch Players and the sale of baked goods, shirts and jewelry.

Walking through the property during the event was Thomas Dodge himself, reincarnated by an actor who shared facts and history of the former owner of the home.

Tours of the homestead brought locals back in time as they learned about why the building had such low ceilings, where the term “sleep tight” comes from and witnessed the last standing three-seated outhouse in Port Washington.

With a rainstorm coming in the night before, Bain said he was nervous about the weather for the day of the event. But this worry was not needed as the clouds passed by and left a beautiful sunny day for the Spring Fling.

“It’s a nice way to spend a day and we’re very lucky that we almost always have good weather,” Bain said of the Spring Fling. “I think it’s just a karma thing as we’re trying to save history.”

