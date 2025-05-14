Where can you get the best sushi on Long Island?

There’s good sushi, and then there’s great sushi. There are countless contenders on the Island. But which of them truly makes the best sushi on Long Island?

Kurofune Japanese Restaurant was voted the best sushi on Long Island in the 2025 FourLeaf Best of Long Island contest!

Kurofune Japanese Restaurant delivers an unforgettable dining experience with a menu showcasing authentic Japanese flavors. Savor their fresh, authentic Japanese cuisine, from sushi and sashimi to mouthwatering specialty dishes.

Start with appetizers like the avocado boat, filled with scallops, masago, and creamy mayo, or the zesty yellowtail jalapeño, topped with yuzu and sriracha sauce. Savor expertly crafted sushi and sashimi, including favorites like bluefin tuna and uni (Japanese Sea Urchin). Indulge in specialty dishes like the fluke uzuzukuri, served with ponzu sauce, or the toro tartare, paired with dashi soy and black tobiko.

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a quiet meal, Kurofune’s fresh, flavorful offerings and inviting atmosphere make it the perfect destination for sushi lovers.

Visit Kurofune at 77 Commack Rd., Commack, call them at (631) 499-0400 or visit their website, kurofunenewyork.com.

