Floral Park’s newest dog and cat groomer wants to make everyone’s pets feel their best

Floral Park pet owners looking for grooming now have a new place to turn to.

LaMagna’s Dog Grooming opened in Floral Park in early March and has been grooming a dog a day, according to owner and groomer Joey LaMagna. He’s been grooming pets across Queens and Long Island for the past 17 years and has finally achieved his dream of owning his own salon.

“This has been my dream my whole entire life,” LaMagna said. “The reason I opened is because I am just here for the pets. I want to make sure that the pets are looking their very best and feeling their very best.”

He said his commitment to providing top-quality service stems from a deep dedication to serving animals.

“The dogs and cats don’t have a voice,” LaMagna said. “I feel it’s my duty to make sure that they are exactly groomed the proper way: That their nails are pushed back to the quick, that their ears are nice and clean, that everything is properly taken care of.”

“Then, I know when they leave my salon that they are in good shape and they are comfortable and they’re feeling their best,” LaMagna continued. “That’s why I do what I do.”

He emphasized a commitment to transparency and openness in his salon, saying that, unlike many corporate salons, his pet grooming and washing stations are completely visible to everyone walking in.

“In other salons, you can’t see your dog being bathed. You can’t see your dog getting a haircut,” he said. “I opened up my salon fully so you can see everything. You can sit here and watch me groom your dog for three to four hours and chit chat with me the whole entire time.”

LaMagna’s offers three dog grooming and two cat grooming packages, alongside à la carte walk-in services like nail clipping, baths, teeth brushing and ear cleaning from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Monday.

LaMagna’s most basic dog grooming package is the “Bath and Brush,” which includes shampooing and conditioning, ear cleaning, nail clipping and buffing, teeth cleaning and anal gland clean-ups. It ranges from $60 to $120, depending on the dog’s weight.

The “Bath and Cleanup,” which builds on the “Bath and Brush” package and ranges from $100 to $150, also includes a face, feet and sanitary trim. The “Bath and Haircut,” which ranges from $100 to $180, adds a full body haircut to the cleanup package.

The two cat grooming packages have flat prices: $100 for the “Bath and Brush” and $150 for the “Bath and Haircut” package. The salon also has a loyalty program that offers half off every sixth groom. Additionally, for every friend a person refers, they receive a $10 store credit, which can be used towards a grooming session or the salon’s boutique store, which sells leashes, collars and other products. All first-time clients also get $20 off their first full-service groom or bath.

LaMagna said he was motivated to start a career in grooming after seeing his cousin, Laura, take up the trade and after seeing the movie Homeward Bound.

“Ever since that movie, I knew my calling was to take care of the animals,” LaMagna said. “So, I dedicated my life, and I did everything I had to do to be where I am now.”

Those looking to get their pet groomed by LaMagna can make an appointment or walk in to his salon every week from Tuesday through Sunday.