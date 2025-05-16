JAMM to debut soulful first album at My Father’s Place on May 29

Josette and Mark Mancini, the creative force behind the band JAMM, are set to release their debut album, “After Hours,” on May 29 at My Father’s Place in Roslyn. This milestone marks the culmination of more than two years of collaboration and songwriting, blending soulful melodies with sophisticated pop influences.

The couple has crafted a collection that reflects their personal and artistic journey. Mark Mancini, known for his performances with Cadillac Moon, Gene Casey and the Lonesharks, and The Joni Project, brings a wealth of experience to the project.

Josette, a singer-songwriter since the 1990s, has recently licensed several original songs and performed in bands such as Dusk, and Lonesome Dan and the Curmudgeons. Together, they have created a sound that is both intimate and expansive.

Recorded at the renowned Power Station and Carriage House Studios, “After Hours” features collaborations with world-class musicians, including Janet Montalbo and Anna Coronna as backing vocals, violinist Lorenza Ponce, guitarists Mark Newman, Mike Nugent and Michael Leuci, Danny Kean on keys, bassist Mike Nunno, and drummer Thierry Arpino. These artists bring their unique talents to the album, enhancing its rich textures and emotional depth.

The May 29 event will feature an 11-piece band. Josette describes the album as a reflection of their shared experiences and emotions.

“These songs have grown up with me and my husband,” she said. “We got married about a little over five years ago. He’s played with a lot of great people in the tri-state area. He’s even played with Chuck Berry, and he’s very involved in the music scene. I wanted to do them all top notch,” she said.

The album’s title, “After Hours,” reflects its themes of love, introspection, and the complexities of relationships.

“Love, our love songs, our relationship, how our relationship evolves is the inspiration for this album,” she said.

The upcoming release party at My Father’s Place promises to be a memorable evening. Josette describes the venue as “an iconic place,” noting her husband’s long-standing friendship with the owner, Eppy.

“My husband’s been featured in a lot of bands in the tri-state area. But this is the first original project of original music.”

The May 29 performance at My Father’s Place will be recorded for a live album, capturing the energy and authenticity of the event.

“My brother-in-law, he’s just retired from being the video director of the United Nations, and he now has a video business, so he’s going to be videoing the whole event,” Josette said. “We want to make this the best it can be to spearhead things to come.”

Fans attending the show can expect a high-energy performance filled with heartfelt, soulful songs.

“After Hours” is available for pre-order, and tickets for the album release party can be purchased through My Father’s Place. For more information, visit www.mfpproductions.com. Visit www.jammmedia.com for more information.