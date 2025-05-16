Movers & Shakers: New hires, promotions on Long Island

Mitch Pally is among the new hires and promotions across Long Island.

Here are the newest hires and promotions across Long Island.

Megan E. Sheehan

Brightview Senior Living has appointed Megan E. Sheehan as Executive Director of its Port Jefferson community. A seasoned healthcare professional with over a decade of experience, Sheehan previously led Marian Woods Adult Care Facility. With a strong focus on hospitality and resident engagement, she brings a passion for enriching seniors’ lives.

Raena Marotta

Northwell Health has promoted Raena Marotta as the new Supervisor, Operations at the Mineola Physician Partners cardiology practice. She brings more than 30 years of medical office operations experience of advocating for patients’ exceptional care.

Mitch Pally

Mitch Pally has been appointed Interim President & CEO of Discover Long Island following the departure of longtime leader Kristen Reynolds. A respected figure in regional economic development, Pally brings decades of experience, including leadership roles with the Long Island Builders Institute, MTA Board, and Long Island Business Development Council.

Joseph Bongino

Arrow Security has named Joseph Bongino, a former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent, as President of Strategic Growth Strategies. Bongino brings over 20 years of experience in global security, asset management, and risk mitigation. He will lead the expansion of Arrow’s Executive Protection Program to align with Secret Service protocols.

Kristen Hildebrant

Arrow Security has promoted Kristen Hildebrant to Chief Human Resources Officer. Since joining the company in 2023, she has led key HR initiatives, driven organizational transformation, and strengthened company culture for Arrow’s over 6,000 employees.

Carlos Zapata

Carlos Zapata, M.D., F.A.C.E.P., was elected Speaker of the Medical Society of the State of New York, becoming its first Latino Speaker. An NYU graduate and Northwell emergency physician, Dr. Zapata has held numerous leadership roles in organized medicine and led efforts to strengthen New York’s vaccination policies.

Kelly Spier

Kelly Spier has joined the Roslyn Landmark Society’s Board of Trustees. A Roslyn resident since 2006, she’s active in local schools and historic preservation. Her recent restoration of an 1893 home reflects her passion for community and heritage, making her a valuable addition to the Society’s mission and leadership.

Chris Melnyczuk

Chris Melnyczuk, former chief of staff to NY Democratic leader Jay Jacobs, has joined McBride Consulting as director of client engagement. Based in Melville, the lobbying firm focuses on housing, energy, and healthcare. Melnyczuk brings high-level political experience to support McBride’s expanding client base and regional development efforts.

