Ex-NYPD cop from LI sentenced for sexually exploiting children

A former New York City police officer from Holbrook was sentenced on May 16 to 23 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting minors that he met online and coaxed into sending him nude images of themselves.

Carmine Simpson had pleaded guilty to one count of sexually exploiting a minor in 2023 before U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown at Central Islip federal court.

“Carmine Simpson betrayed his badge by preying upon minors for twisted sexual gratification,” Christopher G. Raia, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, said. “Simpson repeatedly prowled online for minor victims before coercing them to provide sexually explicit and degrading content. The FBI will never tolerate any individual who exploits children, especially those with sworn duties to protect them.”

Prosecutors said the 30-year-old man requested children to engage in live chat sessions on FaceTime and Snapchat, directed them to physically harm themselves, and asked them to write degrading sexual phrases on their nude bodies in 2020. He resigned from the NYPD two years later.

He also targeted children on Twitter, where he encouraged them to create and send him sexually exploitative photos and videos of themselves while he used a filter to pretend to be a 17-year-old boy to entice minors — some as young as 13 — into engaging with him.

“Do you take good nudes?” he wrote one transgender victim, according to investigators who said the victim’s parent reported the NYPD cop to authorities. “Prove it.”