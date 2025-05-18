Renowned psychic Jeffrey Wands to host live group reading on June 14

Psychic medium Jeffrey Wands, known for his long-running radio show, bestselling books and appearances on national television, will bring his intuitive gifts to the Polish American Cultural Association (PACA) in Port Washington for a live audience reading on Saturday, June 14.

The Port Washington-connected spiritual advisor has spent more than 30 years connecting the living with those who’ve passed on, gaining recognition for his work on high-profile criminal cases, national talk shows and community-based fundraisers. His upcoming event at PACA is part of a series of intimate group readings that have gained popularity across Long Island.

“I’m a psychic medium,” Wands said. “I’ve worked on murders, missing kids, cold cases—but most of what I do is about closure. People are grieving and they just want to know their loved ones are okay.”

Wands maintains strong ties to Port Washington, where he and his wife, a local realtor and extended family, still live. He also retains a physical office in town. Although he divides his time between Long Island and Florida, Wands still has plenty of clients and loves making time for events in the community.

Wands gained widespread popularity as host of a Sunday night radio show on WALK 97.5 for nearly two decades, where listeners called in to connect with deceased relatives, seek guidance or simply hear a comforting message. He’s also appeared on national platforms, including “The Maury Show” and A&E’s “Mediums: We See Dead People” (2006), as well as in unique roles such as clearing haunted spaces for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

At the upcoming event to benefit PACA, attendees can expect a relaxed atmosphere where Wands will move through the room and share messages he receives from the other side. Though not everyone may get a personal reading, many find meaning in the experiences of others.

“Guests that night will experience a combination of things—grandparents, spouses, sometimes even pets,” Wands said. “I try to reach as many people as possible. In a group of 100, I usually get to about half.”

Despite the crowd size, Wands prides himself on connecting quickly and keeping the tone of the event engaging. “It’s not somber—it’s emotional, yes, but also uplifting, even funny at times.”

Wands says his journey began in childhood after an encounter with his great-grandmother, which revealed his intuitive abilities. He intuitively knew things through her that only his mother would have known and had never shared. He went on to attend St. John’s University with a plan to study law, but ultimately decided to pursue his psychic work full-time.

Over the years, he’s expanded his practice beyond in-person readings to include Zoom, FaceTime and phone sessions—making him accessible to clients across the country.

“I don’t have to be in front of someone to make the connection,” he said.

Though skepticism surrounds psychic work, Wands welcomes it.

“The funniest part is that the biggest skeptics often come through the strongest after they’ve passed,” he said. “It’s very comical.”

He adds that psychic ability is something everyone can access to a degree.

“We all have intuition. It’s about learning to trust that inner voice,” he said. “There’s a fine line between your psychic side and your neurotic side—the trick is knowing which one is speaking.”

One of Wands’ most fulfilling roles has been helping families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People died alone, in hospitals and their families couldn’t say goodbye,” he said. “Being able to offer them peace—to help them know their loved ones did make it across—that meant everything.”

In addition to private readings and public events, Wands continues to donate his time to local fundraisers, especially for fire departments and organizations like Angela’s House, which supports medically fragile children.

“It’s always a successful fundraiser,” Wands said. “I’ve done them for fire departments, Kiwanis and many other organizations.”

With a reputation for sincerity, humor and deep compassion, Wands’ live readings leave a lasting impression on audiences of all backgrounds.

“It doesn’t matter who you are,” he said. “Grief is universal. But so is love. And that’s what always comes through.”

The event is from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. Tickets for “An Evening With Jeffrey Wands” to benefit PACA (at 5 Pulaski Place in Port Washington) are available for a $45 donation per person and include a buffet dinner. Cash bar will be available. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are already selling quickly. Visit www.portwashingtonpolishclub.com or call 516-883-5553 for more details and to purchase tickets. Visit www.jeffreywands.com to schedule a private session with Wands.