HEARTS’ annual PortFest draws hundreds to see local performers

Elementary students from Curtains Up performed songs from “Descendants: The Musical,” to premiere this June.

Despite being moved inside due to thunderstorm warnings, hundreds of residents came to support Port Washington arts at HEARTS in the Park and watched dozens of performances from elementary, middle and high schoolers in the district.

Originally planned to be held at the Sousa Bandshell, the annual festival was split between the library and the Landmark Community Center, marking the first time that the event has been divided between two locations. But a little bit of rain didn’t stop the community from supporting the festival.

“This annual event has become a Port Washington tradition, and we felt all the love from all who came to support HEARTS and our mission to enrich the arts in our schools and community,” said Eric Gewirtz, board president of the organization.

Gewirtz said that while the festival has been moved inside due to weather in previous years, it has never required two locations before.

HEARTS in the Park—alternatively known as “PortFest”—is a decade-old tradition, which helps fund school and community programming for visual artists, musicians, singers and dancers.

“The idea is to raise awareness to the arts and highlight all the school arts programs as well as all the community programs,” said Sheri Suzzan, school district liaison and co-founder of the organization.

Suzzan, who started as a kindergarten teacher in the Port Washington school district and eventually became the director of creative arts, said she founded the organization alongside Damon Gersh almost 15 years ago. HEARTS, which stands for Helping Enrich the Arts of Port Washington, has funded over 250 grants since its founding in 2011, according to its website.

“Every penny raised goes right back to the children in the schools,” Suzzan said.

In the 2024-2025 academic year, HEARTS grants funded 23 school district programs and 15 community grants.

School district grants fund programs from pre-school through high school, including the districtwide Night of Jazz and choir festival, Schreiber Theatre Company, Weber Woodwind and Brass Ensemble and Curtains Up children’s theater, among others. Community grants support various performing groups, including Berest Dance Center, Landmark Community Center, Port Summer Shore, and the Port Washington Play Troupe.

And clearly, HEARTS’ awareness has grown the community’s involvement in the arts.

Suzzan said that with the “increased awareness in the arts,” more and more performance groups become involved with the organization each year.

“The participation has quadrupled,” she said.

Gewirtz said the organization doesn’t have a total headcount for attendance this year, but hundreds attended the event.

“Nothing stops us,” Suzzan said.