Local attorney named president of national elder law organization

A Nassau attorney is the new head of the nation’s largest elder law organization.

Attorney Eric J. Einhart, a partner at Garden City based-Russo Law Group, has been tapped as the new president of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

The organization, commonly known as NAELA, is a national professional association that supports attorneys who practice elder and special needs law through advocacy, education and resources.

“Serving as president of NAELA is both an honor and a responsibility that I approach with great humility,” Einhart said. “NAELA has long been a pillar in advancing elder law and special needs advocacy, and I am committed to further strengthening its mission of supporting our members and the clients they serve. Together, we will continue to protect some of the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

NAELA and Einhart said that under his leadership, the organization aims to expand its outreach, develop innovative solutions for elder care policy and further its commitment to ethical practices and quality legal representation.

Previously, Einhart had served as NAELA’s vice president of the Board of Directors, editor-in-chief of NAELA News, treasurer of New York’s NAELA chapter, and treasurer of the NAELA Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

In his community, Einhart has a reputation as an active community member and sought-after speaker and writer who educates professionals and families on elder law issues.

He is also known as an accomplished legal author and presenter. He has written numerous articles for publications like NAELA News, American Society of Aging Generations Journal, the Elder Law Report, and the NYSBA Elder and Special Needs Law Journal. He has also presented locally and nationally on issues like Medicaid planning, special needs trusts and guardianship.

Partners at Russo Law Group, a local firm that focuses on elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, guardianship, and trust and estate administration, spoke to Einhart’s accomplishments and supported his new position as NAELA’s president.

“Eric’s leadership exemplifies the values we hold dear at Russo Law Group. His dedication to the elder law community and his collaborative approach make him the ideal leader for NAELA,” said Vincent J. Russo, managing partner of Russo Law Group. “We are proud of him and confident that his presidency will leave a lasting legacy on this vital organization.”

Marie Elena Puma, a partner at Russo Law Group, echoed Russo’s sentiments.

“Eric’s breadth of experience and passion for elder law make him uniquely suited for this role,” Puma said. “This achievement not only highlights Eric’s exceptional abilities but also showcases Russo Law Group’s commitment to excellence in the field of elder and special needs law.”

Einhart was named president of the organization in early May.