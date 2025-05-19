Manhasset High School senior Rashida Poonawala has been awarded the Student Television Network 2025 Broadcast Excellence Award for her podcast, “The Career Spotlight.”

Manhasset senior Rashida Poonawala was awarded the Student Television Network 2025 Broadcast Excellence Award for her

podcast, “The Career Spotlight.” This is the second consecutive year that Rashida has been recognized with this prestigious award.

The specific podcast that was recognized by STN was Season 2, Episode 2 of “The Career Spotlight,” which features Rashida’s conversation with Cathy Fazzolari, co-owner of D. Coluccio & Sons, Inc., and author of Italian Daughter’s Cookbook.

Rashida launched “The Career Spotlight” in 2023 as both a creative outlet and a way to connect with others.

“What started as a passion project quickly became a source of purpose, allowing me to engage with inspiring individuals and share their career journeys with a wider audience,” Rashida said. “Conversations with high-profile guests about their paths to success have been both fun and deeply rewarding.”

Manhasset High School English teacher and Manhasset Broadcasting Company advisor Kathleen Dreyer said she is proud of Rashida’s accomplishments and calls her “MBC’s resident podcaster.”

“Rashida scouts successful professionals in various career fields to learn from their life experiences, wisdom and valuable pieces of advice,” Dreyer said. “Her conscientious work ethic and professionalism have brought her great success when working with professionals. It has been a joy to work with Rashida on her podcasts.”

“The Career Spotlight” podcast debuted with an episode featuring TV personality Carson Daly, which went on to earn a Silver Award for Best Podcast at the 2024 STN Awards. Other notable guests have included Anthony Scaramucci, Jen Densena and, most recently, New York State Comptroller Elaine Phillips.

Rashida thanked Dreyer and the Manhasset Broadcasting Company team for providing the encouragement and tools needed to succeed.

“I am incredibly grateful to MBC for giving me the opportunity to launch this podcast and for the continued support that has

allowed me to pursue a true passion of mine,” she said.

Rashida is heading to Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in the fall, working toward a major in finance and accounting and a minor in marketing. Dreyer said she is confident that her next chapter will be an exciting one.

“Through her podcast interviews, Rashida has gathered a wealth of knowledge to draw upon in order to help shape her bright

future,” Dreyer said. “I know she will bring her MBC experience and podcast guests’ advice with her on her next adventure!”

The podcast can be found online at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJV17Ay6yVpoQX6qXRogIn_6Y1CmV4tOX.