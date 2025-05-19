‘Miss Polonia’ candidates sought to represent Polish heritage and leadership

PACA President Lou Linhart and Vice President Carol Martin show off the ceremonial Miss Polonia crown that has been used for decades in the club’s annual ceremony.

The Polish American Cultural Association located in Port Washington, has officially opened its search for Miss Polonia 2025, inviting young women of Polish descent to apply for a chance to represent their heritage, culture and community in one of the oldest and most respected Polish traditions.

Applications are due by Monday, June 30. The pageant is open to single women of Polish descent between the ages of 16 and 25. There are no residency restrictions, making it possible for applicants from across Long Island and the greater tri-state area, including Queens and Suffolk counties, to apply.

“Miss Polonia has been going on here at our club since the 1960s,” said PACA President Lou Linhart. “We are open to applicants from any of our affiliate clubs, including candidates from previous years; they’re welcome here. There are no boundaries.”

The PACA chapter crowned its first Miss Polonia, Diane Chodkowski, in 1968. Since then, the title has represented more than just beauty — it’s a celebration of Polish pride, resilience and community involvement. Last year’s titleholder, Karolina Bajda, upheld that legacy with appearances and cultural contributions across the region.

“Miss Polonia” is one of Poland’s most prestigious beauty traditions, dating back to 1929. Originally founded to select Poland’s representative for international pageants like Miss Universe and Miss World, the event has become a symbol of Polish identity, especially for diaspora communities. The tradition was interrupted during World War II and the communist era, but was revived in the 1950s and has flourished ever since.

“It’s pride in your heritage,” PACA Vice President Carol Martin said, who served as Miss Polonia in 1970 for the borough of Queens.

“I would never have considered entering, but my uncle put my name in. I had a beautiful gown; it was such an honor,” Martin said. “It takes you out of your comfort zone, but I met amazing people and got to attend a lot of wonderful events.”

Those selected as Miss Polonia and runners-up will participate in several prominent events, including a crowning ceremony in Port Washington on Saturday, Aug. 9, the Miss Polonia banquet in New Jersey on Friday, Sept. 5, and the Pulaski Day Parade in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 5.

“This isn’t just about pageantry,” Martin added. “It’s a leadership opportunity. We understand the hesitation that comes with the word ‘pageant,’ but what we’re doing is giving young women a platform to lead and represent Polish culture in a meaningful way.”

Anna Linhart, PACA’s Miss Polonia co-chair, echoed that sentiment and emphasized the need for more candidates.

“Our candidate selection gets fewer and fewer each year,” she said. “I think young women have a misconception about being Miss Polonia. But aside from the prideful, long-running traditions dating back to the 1960s here at PACA, our celebration is a leadership acknowledgment to all of the candidates. We are always looking for ways to enhance the Miss Polonia experience each new year.”

The culminating events of Miss Polonia are rich with tradition and cultural unity. According to PACA leadership, the Miss Polonia banquet in New Jersey is attended by more than 600 guests from across the region, where titleholders from various Polish-American organizations gather to celebrate their shared heritage.

Young women interested in applying should submit their completed application form online and prepare to represent both their community and their heritage with pride.

“This is about more than a crown,” said Martin. “It’s about celebrating who we are as Polish descendants.”

For more information or to apply, visit www.portwashingtonpolishclub.com.