Sid Jacobson JCC raises over $1.5M at Eat.Bid.Laugh! fundraiser

Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center’s signature annual fund-raiser, Eat.Bid.Laugh!, generated over $1.5 million— surpassing the event’s goal— to support life-changing programs that address the community’s most pressing needs on Thursday, May 8.

Held at the Garden City Hotel, the sold-out event welcomed more than 500 guests in support of the JCC’s mission to uplift and serve the community through a wide range of social service programs.

“Eat.Bid.Laugh! represents the very best of who we are—people coming together to uplift others,” said Dina Shuster, deputy executive director at Sid Jacobson JCC. “Because of our community’s generosity, we are able to provide a wide breadth of social services that meet real needs and help families and individuals thrive.”

Proceeds from the evening benefited essential services that touch the lives of countless individuals and families across Long Island, including Camp Kehilla, SJJCC’s dedicated summer camp for neurodivergent children, teens, and young adults ages 5-21.

Evan Golden, a former Camp Kehilla participant, shared his story at the event, highlighting the importance of inclusion and belonging.

“Sid Jacobson JCC is home for me,” Golden said. “Living with autism isn’t easy. People look at you differently and treat you like you don’t belong. But the JCC has always been there for me. It’s the one place where I feel safe, where I can be myself and fit in just like everybody else.”

His testimony inspired significant donations toward Camp Kehilla scholarships, helping reduce financial barriers and enabling more neurodivergent youth to attend camp.

“This is the night that brings in the support we need to give the community what it’s looking for,” said Joelle Dellis, a first-time event committee co-chair. “People don’t always realize just how many vital programs Sid Jacobson JCC offers. This event helps us grow, expand and respond to the evolving needs of those we serve. I’m proud to give back to a place that’s given so much to my family over the past 10 years.”

Guests enjoyed tastings from more than 20 of Long Island’s top restaurants, along with a silent auction featuring luxury travel packages, exclusive experiences, designer fashion, and tickets to concerts and sporting events. The evening concluded with a performance by Emmy and Tony Award-winning comedian Alex Edelman, leaving attendees with a night to remember.

“This is the biggest fundraising event of the year for Sid Jacobson JCC, and Eat. Bid. Laugh! makes everything we do possible,” said Lloyd Rosenman, Eat. Bid. Laugh! committee co-chair. “From securing hundreds of thousands of dollars in sponsorships to partnering with renowned restaurants and curating exceptional auction items, the entire committee works tirelessly to ensure this night is a success. It feels good to do good.”