Stuffed animal projects are ‘sew’ much fun at Berner

A skill that’s been taught in schools for more than a century has made its way to the hands of eighth graders at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District as they are learning to sew.

In family and consumer science classes, students began by learning five different types of stitches, then practiced each of those stitches to make pin cushions.

For their big project, every eighth grader is making a stuffed animal. Each student could choose one animal from among 20 choices, and was provided with a kit that included the necessary fabric.

They cut out the pieces from a template, sewed the designs together, added stuffing and then closed it up. Among the most popular animals that students selected were monkeys, pandas and pigs. All of the final products needed to use three of the five types of stitches.