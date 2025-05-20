Town of Oyster Bay to make traffic law changes

The Town of Oyster Bay adopted a local traffic law that will create many changes to roads throughout the town at its most recent board meeting on Tuesday, May 20.

Thomas Sabellico from the office of the town attorney’s special counsel spoke during the public hearing to amend Chapter 233 of the local law. The 13 pages of traffic changes can be found on the town’s website. The board unanimously approved the decision to make the changes after the hearing.

The law creates changes to stop intersections, right turn only lanes, “no stopping at any time established” zones, zones where stopping is prohibited at certain times or days, locations where parking is prohibited at all times as well as prohibited at certain hours and days, limited parking zones and no parking zones.

Sabellico said recommendations to update traffic laws are typically made on an annual basis. He said many of the changes are recommended by the Police Department, local residents or civic associations and are then followed by traffic studies conducted by the Highway Division and the Department of Public Works before being included in the adaptation to the law.

The law will go into effect once it is approved by the state, according to town attorneys. They could not confirm how much it will cost the town to put up the signage where needed in connection with the change of traffic laws.

The town had a hearing scheduled to change its local trespassing law, but that meeting was adjourned and moved to a later date that was not specified.