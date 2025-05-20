Qdoba heats up Long Island: five new locations to spice up suburbs

Qdoba Mexican Eats is expanding its presence on Long Island and in Brooklyn, with six new locations planned over the next year, according to the chain’s area franchisee.

Burger Brothers Restaurant Group, based in Port Washington, announced plans to open five additional Qdoba restaurants in Nassau and Suffolk counties, along with a sixth location in Brooklyn. The company, which holds exclusive development rights for Qdoba in the region, currently operates six Qdoba restaurants on Long Island.

The next Qdoba opening will be a 2,600-square-foot restaurant at 1826 Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park, featuring the first drive-thru window for the brand in the area. It is expected to open by the end of 2025.

Construction is also scheduled to begin soon on a 3,100-square-foot location at 3962 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, replacing a former Boston Market. That location is projected to open in early 2026. Another Qdoba restaurant is planned for 141 Alexander Ave. in Lake Grove on the site of a former iHop that closed in 2022, with a similar opening timeline.

A new 2,500-square-foot location in Lindenhurst at 136 Sunrise Highway, replacing a former Checkers, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2026 and will also include a drive-thru window. In Riverhead, a former Friendly’s at 949 Old Country Road will become another Qdoba location with a drive-thru, sharing a 5,000-square-foot building with an additional restaurant yet to be announced.

In Brooklyn, a 3,400-square-foot Qdoba restaurant will open this August at 57 Court Street.

Burger Brothers is led by franchisees John and Jeff Froccaro and partner Harry Braunstein. The group opened its first Long Island Qdoba in East Meadow in 2018 and has since added locations in Plainview, Massapequa, Farmingdale, Bay Shore and Hauppauge.

Qdoba was founded in 1995 in Denver as Zuma Fresh Mexican Grill and rebranded four years later. It was acquired by Jack in the Box in 2003 and later sold to Apollo Global Management in 2017. The chain currently operates more than 700 restaurants nationwide.

In addition to Qdoba, Burger Brothers operates 31 Burger King locations across the New York metropolitan area. The group also recently opened Long Island’s first Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in Carle Place, with plans for 14 locations between Long Island and Queens.