UJA-Federation Celebrates Leadership and Community at Spring Event

UJA-Federation’s Spring Event was held Thursday, May 15, at Old Westbury Hebrew Congregation, bringing together 375 women from across Long Island to support Jewish philanthropy. The event honored two women, Mona Gora Sterling and Lindsay Shapses, for their leadership and commitment to the community.

UJA-Federation of New York is the largest local Jewish philanthropy in the world, helping 4.5 million people each year. The organization brings the Jewish community together to fund hundreds of nonprofits in New York, Israel, and around the world.

Mona Gora Sterling received the Business Leader Award. An entrepreneur, Sterling spent 16 years in the garment industry as vice president and co-owner of a lifestyle apparel company before shifting her focus in 1995 to real estate. She now leads Golden Lioness Corp., a fully integrated property investment, management, and development firm.

Together with her husband, David Sterling, she is deeply involved in numerous charitable causes. She is a UJA Lion of Judah and recipient of the Joseph Gurwin Humanitarian Award. She serves on the board of directors for the Women’s International Zionist Organization, is a congressional club member and board member of the AIPAC real estate division, and is active in the Israel Economic Forum. The Sterlings are major contributors to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and principal contributors to The Hampton Synagogue Children’s Center, Jack’s House, built in memory of Mona’s father, Holocaust survivor Jack Gora.

Lindsay Shapses was honored with the Rising Leader Award. Inspired by her grandparents, Holocaust survivors, Lindsay has become a dedicated advocate for Jewish causes and identity. She is a leader within UJA Long Island, a Lion of Judah, and a passionate voice for next-generation engagement. Along with her husband, Alex, she has chaired UJA events such as the North Shore Inaugural and Summerfest and is active on both the Rising Leaders committee and the Long Island Birthright Israel cabinet.

A former prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, Lindsay lives in Lattingtown with Alex and their three children, Jackson, Morgan, and Oliver. She was part of the inaugural 2023 cohort of the Berg Fellowship and continues to find deep meaning in her philanthropic work.

The event featured special guest speaker Tovah Feldshuh, an actress and author whose career spans five decades on stage and screen. A six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee, Feldshuh has appeared in numerous Broadway productions and TV shows. Her bestselling memoir “Lilyville”explores her relationship with her mother and her roles as a daughter and performer. She shared her admiration for the honorees, noting her personal connection to them through Rabbi Marc Schneier at the Hampton Synagogue.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the work of UJA-Federation.