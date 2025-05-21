Alleged sex trafficking Suffolk cop accused of rape

A suspended Suffolk County police officer who was allegedly part of a sex trafficking ring is facing additional accusations of sexually assaulting two women that he met online and took on dates, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

A grand jury indicted George Trimigliozzi on charges of third-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and unlawful imprisonment. He pleaded not guilty on May 21 at Suffolk County court in Riverhead.

“These allegations are truly disturbing,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Islip man met the first victim on a dating website, took her on a date in Patchogue, and forcibly subjected her to sexual contact without her consent in his parked car on May 14, 2021. When she tried to open the car door, Trimigliozzi closed it and positioned himself to block her escape, authorities added.

Then on June 10, 2022, he took another woman he met online on a date in Hampton Bays and afterward went back to her apartment, where he pushed the victim on her bed and had sex with her without her consent, according to investigators.

Judge Timothy Mazzei ordered Trimigliozzi held on $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $1 million partially secured bond. His attorney was not immediately available for comment. Trimigliozzi faces seven years in prison, if convicted.

Trimigliozzi previously pleaded not guilty to enterprise corruption, promoting prostitution, falsifying business records, filing a false instrument, and official misconduct for allegedly helping run brothels and managing sex workers. He has been suspended without pay while that case is pending. He is due back in court on May 22 for pre-trial conferences in both cases.

Suffolk County prosecutors ask anyone who believes they may have been victimized by George Trimigliozzi to call the district attorney’s office at 631-853-4626.

