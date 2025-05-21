Bethpage students get to chat with astronauts

Students at Central Boulevard Elementary School in the Bethpage School District had an out-of-this-world experience on Friday, May 16, when they spoke with two astronauts live from the International Space Station.

Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain spoke to students for more than 15 minutes, answering all kinds of questions.

“It’s a little different when you’re in zero gravity, but for the most part it’s the same,” Ayers told the students about what it’s like to be in space.

Library Media Specialist Ashley Scotto had applied to NASA for the students to speak to the astronauts. She said the idea began as a reward for students.

The school participates in a Pick A Reading Partner program and has a themed celebration each year in November. This year’s celebration was space-themed.

“As the school librarian, I always think of what I can do as a reward for the students for having a really successful PARP month and just overall achieving their reading goals,” Scotto said.

Scotto said she had discovered the opportunity through NASA in September and had worked with school directors on filling out an application in October. She heard back in February that it was possible, which was later confirmed in April.

Scotto said she had previously seen the opportunity awarded to middle and high schools and appreciated how the astronauts answered questions at an appropriate level.

Scotto said that the event was kept secret from students until 10 days before it began because NASA had to confirm that it could be done.

“You would have thought we won the Super Bowl,” she said on the students’ reaction once they found out. “It was really sweet.”

The school then had a 10-day launch countdown with different activities for students before the talk.

Scotto said she is honored that she was able to give the students this opportunity.

“It is my job as the library media specialist to get kids excited for reading, but also to get them to celebrate themselves in any way,” she said. “I can’t ask for a better experience for my students.”