Jericho write-in candidate elected, Syosset trustee defeated

A sign in front of Syosset’s Robbins Lane Elementary School directs voters to the polls

Write-in candidate Kenny Jin was elected to Jericho’s board of education by over 100 votes against Jennifer Cahmi, both of whom were vying to fill current board President Christopher Foresto’s seat.

In Syosset, newcomer David Ginsburg joined Trustees Lynn Abramson and Thomas Rotolo in winning election in a five-person race, edging out incumbent Jack Ostrick.

Voters approved budgets that stayed within the state-mandated tax cap in Jericho, Syosset, Plainview-Old Bethpage, and Locust Valley.

Jericho

Jin was elected to the Jericho Board of Education with 811 votes, edging out Jenn Camhi, who received 694 votes. Jin will fill the seat of Foresto, who did not run for re-election.

Jin launched his write-in campaign about a week and a half before the election, running on the issues of transparency and outreach to immigrant communities.

“This write-in campaign was won by walking every corner of the Jericho school district and listening directly to our community. Every vote was not just a vote for me, it was a vote for change, for transparency and for a stronger voice in our schools,” Jin said.

“The community has spoken, and I’m honored to represent them on the Board of Education. I will work hard to ensure their voices are heard at every step,” he said.

The Jericho School District’s $143.8 million budget for the 2025-2026 school year was approved with 81% of the vote.. The total votes were 1,044 for and 245 against.

The budget is an approximate $4 million increase from the current year’s $139.8 million, and it includes an approximate $3.3 million, or 2.94%, tax levy increase.

Voters also passed Proposition no. 2, which authorizes the allocation of approximately $6.1 million from the district’s reserves for districtwide facility upgrades. The proposition was approved with 986 in favor and 369 against.

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $43,570 per student.

Syosset

Abramson, Thomas Rotolo and Ginsburg were elected to the Syosset Board of Education with 1,165; 1,126 and 1,132, respectively.

The three narrowly edged out Ostrick and newcomer Inna Choi, who each received 1,096 and 1,089 votes, respectively.

Abramson and Rotolo will fill their own seats in their next term, and Ginsberg will fill the seat Ostrick currently occupies.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust the Syosset community has once again placed in us. It is an incredible honor to be reelected to serve on the Board of Education for another 3 years,” Abramson and Rotolo said in a statement. “We are excited and committed to continuing the important work of supporting our students, educators, and families, and helping Syosset continue to thrive.”

The Syosset community passed the $295.8 million budget for the 2025-2026 school year with 66% voting in favor. The total votes were 1,469 in favor and 770 against.

The budget is an approximate $10 million increase from the district’s $285.7 million budget for the 24-25 school year and includes an approximate $6.2 million, or 2.77%, tax levy increase.

According to calculations made by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $40,870 per student.

Locust Valley

The Locust Valley School District’s $98.2 million budget for the 2025-2026 school year was approved with 58% in favor. The total votes were 731 for and 530 against.

The budget is a $1.8 million, or 1.95%, increase from the current year’s $96.4 million budget and includes an approximate $2 million, or 2.36%, tax levy increase.

Voters also passed Proposition No. 2, authorizing a capital reserve withdrawal of $7.3 million to renovate a middle and high school multipurpose cafeteria, library, and media center. There were 823 votes in favor and 417 against.

As of the 2024-2025 district enrollment data, calculated by the state in October, the district comprises 1,794 students. With a $98.2 million budget approved, the district will spend approximately $54,772 per pupil based on enrollment remaining steady.

Trustee Krystina Tomlinson and newcomer Lindsay Fox, running unopposed, were elected to the board, with 894 and 883 votes, respectively.

Tomlinson, who was appointed to the board in January after former Trustee Michaele Schaefer resigned, will fill the seat she occupied. Fox, a newcomer to the board, will fill Margaret Marchand’s seat, who did not run for reelection.

Plainview-Old Bethpage

The Plainview-Old Bethpage School District’s $197.4 million budget for the 2025-26 academic year was passed by community members, with 69% of voters supporting it. The total votes were 2,066 in favor and 947 against.

The budget has a $7.3 million or 3.86% increase from the district’s $190.1 million budget for the 24-25 school year and includes a 2.75% tax levy increase

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $35,082 per student.

The second proposition on the ballot received 76% approval and allows the district to use $3.5 million of existing capital to complete specific capital improvement projects, such as a two-classroom addition with bathrooms at Judy Jacobs Parkway Elementary, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School pool infrastructure upgrades and additional district-wide health and safety infrastructure repairs. This proposition has no additional cost for taxpayers.

The district had three incumbents running unopposed for board seats.

Seth Greenberg received ​​2,125 votes, Tara Rock received 2,059 votes and Jared Goerke received 1,935 votes. There were also 133 write-in votes counted.