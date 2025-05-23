7 classic outdoor games that defined summer before screens took over

Before smartphones, streaming and digital playgrounds took over childhood summers, kids filled long, hot days with simple pleasures: running through sprinklers, chasing each other through yards and gathering in neighborhood streets to play games that needed nothing more than imagination, a few basic rules and sometimes a ball or a jump rope. These old-school games fostered creativity, cooperation and exercise—and best of all, they were free. Here’s a look at some classic outdoor games and how to play them.

Red Rover

Players needed: 6 or more

Red Rover was a favorite on school playgrounds and summer camp fields. To play, divide players into two teams of equal size. Each team forms a line by holding hands and standing about 20 feet apart from the opposing team.

One team starts by chanting, “Red Rover, Red Rover, send [player’s name] right over!” The named player runs at full speed toward the other team’s line and attempts to break through the linked hands. If successful, they return to their original team with one captured player from the opposing line. If they fail, they must join the opposing team. The game continues until one team has all the players.

Kick the Can

Players needed: 3 or more

This game is a blend of tag and hide-and-seek. One player is designated as “It” and guards an empty can placed in an open space. The other players hide while “It” counts to a set number—usually 20 or 30—then begins searching.

If “It” finds and tags a hidden player, that player goes to “jail”—typically a spot near the can. Other hiders can attempt to sneak up and kick the can, which frees the jailed players. The game resets if the can is kicked. The game ends when all hiders are captured or if the players decide to rotate the role of “It.”

Hopscotch

Players needed: 1 or more

This classic sidewalk game only requires chalk and a small object like a rock or bottle cap, called a “marker.” Draw a hopscotch pattern—typically a series of numbered squares in a linear layout, sometimes with double squares for both feet.

Players toss the marker onto square one, then hop through the course on one foot, skipping the square with the marker. At the end of the course, they turn around and hop back, stopping to pick up the marker on the return trip. The player continues this process, aiming to complete all the numbers in order without missing or stepping on a line.

Mother May I?

Players needed: 3 or more

This game blends physical movement with a little strategy. One child plays “Mother” (or “Father”) and stands at one end of the yard or space, while the rest of the players line up on the other side.

Players take turns asking, “Mother, may I take [X number of steps] forward?” The “Mother” can respond with “Yes, you may” or offer an alternative command (e.g., “No, but you may take two bunny hops instead.”). The first player to reach “Mother” becomes the next leader.

Four Square

Players needed: 4 (or more, with rotation)

Using chalk or tape, draw a large square divided into four equal smaller squares and label them 1 through 4. One player stands in each square, with the player in square 1 serving the ball—typically a rubber playground ball—by bouncing it once and hitting it to another square.

Players must hit the ball to another square after one bounce. If a player misses, hits the ball out of bounds or lets it bounce twice, they are out and move to the end of the line, if others are waiting. Everyone rotates up a square and a new player joins square 4. The goal is to reach and stay in square 1 as long as possible.

Freeze Tag

Players needed: 4 or more

In this variation of tag, one player is “It” and tries to tag others. When someone is tagged, they must freeze in place, standing like a statue. Other players can unfreeze frozen teammates by tapping them. The game continues until all players are frozen or until “It” is replaced with a new player.

Double Dutch

Players needed: 3 or more

This jump rope game uses two long ropes turned in opposite directions by two people. A third person jumps in once the ropes are moving steadily. Advanced players add rhymes, tricks or fast footwork. The game often becomes a group event, with spectators cheering and taking turns jumping in.

These games required no apps, no batteries and no adult organization—just time, space and friends. While modern childhood has shifted indoors, reviving these time-honored classics could offer kids today the same thrill of friendly competition, creativity and outdoor freedom that defined summers past.