Nassau County leads with compassion and action in support of victims of domestic and sexual violence

The unfortunate closure of The Safe Center LI, a private nonprofit agency that served victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, has understandably raised concern across our community and in my office.

As soon as I learned that the Safe Center was having financial problems, I launched an investigation to determine whether Nassau County taxpayer dollars were being misused and to ensure that services for victims of domestic and sexual violence would continue to be available.

What we found is that there was no abuse of funds and that Nassau County has stepped up as a leader—ensuring that victims continue to receive uninterrupted care, protection, and support.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and his administration acted swiftly and decisively to preserve access to critical services and mobilize partnerships with state agencies and local nonprofits.

His leadership has been instrumental in guiding our response and protecting our most vulnerable residents.

Uninterrupted Services for Victims

Although the Safe Center LI was not a County-run agency, Nassau County has long supported its mission. As soon as financial instability became clear, county officials worked in close coordination with the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and other trusted partners to ensure that no services lapsed.

24/7 Crisis Support Remains Available

Victims can still access confidential, around-the-clock help:

Call: (516) 542-0404

Text: (844) 997-2121

Chat: opdv.ny.gov/survivors-victims

In-Person Assistance and Walk-In Services

Victims may also:

Visit any Nassau County Police Department precinct

Visit any Nassau County Police Department precinct Go to the Department of Social Services at 60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd.,

Uniondale

Uniondale Call the Nassau County Crime Victim Advocate at (516) 571-1598

These County-based services remain fully staffed and responsive.

Emergency Housing and Shelter

When The Safe Center’s residential facility closed, the Nassau County Department of Social Services immediately stepped in, relocating residents and continuing emergency housing operations through a strong alliance with the New York State

Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This rapid response ensured no disruption in shelter services for victims and their children.

Continued Support for Child Victims

Services for children impacted by abuse remain active and coordinated. As before, multidisciplinary teams—including law enforcement and legal professionals—continue to meet with young victims in child-friendly settings to reduce emotional trauma.

Legal Services Remain Available

Attorneys who previously worked for The Safe Center have transitioned to Legal Services of Long Island, where they continue to support victims, including ongoing and new cases. This transition has been handled seamlessly to avoid disruption for survivors in need of legal protection.

This Is a Time for Leadership, Not Politics

In times of crisis, the community needs steady leadership, not political gamesmanship.

It is disappointing—and frankly, shameful—that some individuals have attempted to exploit this unfortunate situation for political gain.

I am proud to report that County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the county Legislature, and the entire Nassau County team have kept the focus exactly where it belongs: on victims and their families.

Accountability and Moving Forward

The Safe Center’s closure resulted from financial decisions made independently by its leadership. Although it was a valued service provider, it was a nonprofit, not operated, managed, or financially overseen by Nassau County.

While the county and state fulfilled all financial commitments under contract, the agency’s financial model proved unsustainable.

My office has worked closely with The Safe Center to wind down operations responsibly and transparently.

A Strong Future Built on Partnership

Nassau County’s coordinated response has been guided by a simple but critical goal: ensuring that victims continue to receive the support they deserve, without interruption or delay.

Through strategic partnerships and strong leadership, the County is building a more resilient network of care for the future.

I will continue to be the independent protector of all taxpayers and we will continue to lead with compassion, integrity, and action—because protecting victims is not about politics. It’s about doing what’s right.