Recently reported statistics on overdose rates show a decline in fatal and nonfatal incidents, reaching four-year lows in Nassau County.

National opioid overdose trends are declining, including on Long Island and in Nassau County, but leaders look to continue the trend as they call for additional services.

“The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are encouraging. It’s a testament to the countless communities, organizations and programs that are focused on reducing drug overdoses and the harmful impacts of substance use disorder,” said Dr. James McDonald, state health commissioner. “While this is good news and shows we are moving in the right direction, there’s still more work to do to prevent overdose deaths. It’s vital we continue to identify communities that are not experiencing these declines equally. There’s still much to do and we remain committed to our central goal of preventing all drug overdoses in New York State and achieving an overdose-free generation.”

Nationally, opioid deaths fell by 26.9% in 2024 compared to the prior year. New York State surpassed this, decreasing by 34% in 2024, according to the CDC’s data.

Opioid trends have fallen across the board, in both Nassau County, on Long Island, and in the state, not only dropping but also reaching all-time lows over the past few years, according to recently published data.

Fatal overdoses have dropped statewide. In 2024, 4,567 overdose deaths were reported in the state – the lowest amount since 2019 which reported 3,798 that year.

Overdose deaths reached an all-time high in New York State in May 2023, when 3,570 deaths were reported.

Nonfatal overdoses have also fallen in the state in 2024, reaching the lowest amount at 21,193 since data began being reported in 2021.

Emergency department visits and hospitalizations related to opioid use have also dropped in 2024, reaching their lowest since reporting began in 2021.

Yet at the same time, statewide enrollment into rehabilitation programs for opioid substance abuse in 2024 also reached an all-time low since 2010, when data reporting began.

The prescription of opioids has also fallen statewide, reaching all-time lows in 2024. But, the prescription of buprenorphine, a synthetic opioid used to aid opioid recovery, reached an all-time high in New York in 2024 at 87,037 prescriptions.

The state Department of Health released data in April, broken down by county, through the first three quarters of 2024.

Last year’s data for Nassau County is incomplete and can be subject to change due to delays in reporting statistics, according to the state.

In Nassau County, a total of 144 overdose deaths have been reported thus far in 2024. In 2022, total overdose deaths amounted to 436 people, and in 2023, to 341 people.

Nassau County’s overdose death rate reached an all-time high in 2022 over the period of April through June. During these three months, 61 overdose deaths were reported in the county.

Fatal opioid overdoses amounted to 76 from January through September 2024. During that same time frame in 2024, 140 opioid overdose deaths were reported in Nassau.

Overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, also fell in Nassau. Through September 2024, 61 overdose deaths were reported. During that same nine-month period in 2023, 124 deaths, about double, were reported.

Overdose deaths attributed to heroin also fell, with seven reported in the first half of 2024. In 2022, 20 heroin overdose deaths were reported, and another 21 were reported in 2023.

Overdoses overall have also fallen in Nassau County.

In 2024, 690 suspected overdoses were reported by EMS in Nassau County. This is a 20% reduction from 2023, when 866 suspected overdoses were reported.

Jeffrey Reynolds, CEO of the Family and Children’s Association of Long Island which provides addiction support services, said drops in fatal and nonfatal overdoses could be attributed to greater distribution of naloxone and fentanyl test strips as well as greater support services.

Naloxone, sometimes referred to as the brand name Narcan, can reverse opioid overdoses.

Naloxone was reported to be used 553 in Nassau County over 2024. In 2023, it was reportedly used 669 times, and, in 2022, 719 times.

The Family and Children’s Association also offers addiction support services through its THRIVE recovery centers and other various programs tailored to aid individuals with substance use disorder.

Reynolds said these methods have helped individuals, but more can be done.

“Too many people are still dying preventable deaths,” Reynolds said. “We need to double down on what’s working and get those overdoses and fentanyl poisonings to zero, while at the same time understanding that keeping people alive is the least we can do, but it shouldn’t be the best we can do.”

Examples Reynolds provided included the “full complement” of mental health services for everyone, expanded education, job opportunities for individuals with substance use disorder and diminishing the demand for drugs. He said this would restore the health of individuals, families and communities.

“While any reduction in fatalities is an absolute godsend, especially for Long Island families who have a loved one impacted by addiction, we shouldn’t declare victory prematurely,” Reynolds said.