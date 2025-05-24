Watermelon season: a sweet slice of summer tradition

As temperatures rise and backyard barbecues fill calendars, one fruit reliably makes its way onto picnic tables, poolside platters and farmers market stands across the country: watermelon. Juicy, vibrant and wildly refreshing, watermelon has become a quintessential part of the American summer experience.

Native to Africa and cultivated for thousands of years, watermelon thrives in hot climates, making it a natural staple for the summer harvest.

Its high water content—more than 90%—helps beat the heat, while its sweet flavor appeals to all ages. Whether served sliced, cubed or blended, watermelon offers a hydrating and low-calorie treat ideal for sunny days.

In the United States, watermelon season typically runs from May through September, peaking in mid-summer. It’s a centerpiece of Fourth of July spreads and family reunions, often eaten straight from the rind. But in recent years, cooks and home chefs have been reimagining the fruit in new ways, pairing it with savory, spicy and tangy ingredients for a modern twist.

The fruit’s bright red flesh isn’t just tasty—it’s rich in vitamins A and C, antioxidants and the amino acid citrulline, which has been linked to improved circulation and reduced muscle soreness. With both flavor and function, watermelon fits seamlessly into summer’s mix of indulgence and wellness.

While nostalgia may tie watermelon to childhood memories of seed-spitting contests and sticky fingers, it’s also gaining ground in more refined culinary settings. Restaurants and home cooks alike are experimenting with creative uses: grilled watermelon steaks, watermelon gazpacho and frozen watermelon cocktails, to name a few.

One simple and crowd-pleasing way to elevate watermelon is to serve it in a fresh salad. The following recipe is quick, vibrant and perfect for warm-weather dining.

Simple Watermelon Feta Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes (seedless preferred)

1 cup cucumber, thinly sliced

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup red onion, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp fresh mint, chopped

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp lime juice

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine watermelon cubes, cucumber, red onion and mint. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice, then gently toss to coat. Sprinkle crumbled feta over the top and season with salt and pepper. Chill for 15–30 minutes before serving for best flavor.

This salad balances the natural sweetness of watermelon with the salty, tangy notes of feta and the brightness of mint and lime. It pairs well with grilled meats or stands alone as a light lunch or side dish.

Whether eaten by the slice or incorporated into a recipe, watermelon remains a symbol of summer’s simple pleasures. It reminds us that sometimes the best seasonal traditions are the sweetest and most refreshing.