10 best outdoor dining spots in Nassau County to enjoy this summer

Outdoor and patio dining is thriving this summer across Nassau County, offering a range of experiences from dockside seafood shacks to stylish village patios.

With its coastal location, diverse communities and strong culinary scene, Nassau County is an ideal destination for al fresco dining. Towns including Rockville Centre, Garden City, Port Washington and Long Beach have embraced the trend, with many restaurants expanding outdoor spaces in recent years.

In places like Long Beach and Oyster Bay, waterfront dining is a seasonal highlight. Restaurants take advantage of scenic views, pairing fresh seafood and summer cocktails with ocean breezes and live music.

Port Washington, especially along Manhasset Bay, offers dockside seating and a walkable downtown filled with patios serving everything from Italian to sushi.

Inland, suburban hubs like Garden City and Rockville Centre feature European-inspired sidewalk cafes and parklet dining. Many businesses have added features like heaters, awnings and greenery to make outdoor spaces more comfortable and attractive.

Families are also well served. Many patios are kid-friendly, offering casual menus and entertainment such as yard games or movie nights. Nassau’s international dining scene further enhances the outdoor experience, with options including Korean barbecue, Latin street food and Middle Eastern mezze available in open-air settings.

Seasonal events like restaurant weeks, food festivals and themed nights also encourage outdoor dining, helping local businesses and drawing crowds. With demand high, reservations are often recommended, especially for waterfront spots. Some restaurants offer online waitlists and pet-friendly patios to accommodate a range of guests.

Nassau County boasts a diverse array of outdoor and patio dining options, perfect for enjoying the summer weather. From waterfront seafood shacks to upscale eateries, here are 10 standout restaurants offering exceptional al fresco experiences:

Jordan Lobster Farms (Island Park)

A Long Island staple since 1938, Jordan’s serves up fresh, high-quality seafood year-round. Enjoy steamed lobsters, raw bar selections and a casual dining experience on their waterfront patio.

Smuggler Jack’s (Massapequa)

One of the few restaurants with year-round waterside dining, this place has a heated patio for the colder months, along with a fireside dining room and heated igloos. Here you’ll find an array of American cuisine on the menu with options ranging from crab cakes to blackened mahi mahi.

Salt (Merrick)

Located right on the water, SALT offers plenty of both indoor and outdoor seating. Everything from coconut shrimp and zucchini and eggplant chips to seafood risotto and chicken and waffles adorns the menu.

The Cove (Glen Cove)

This Grecian oasis features Mediterranean favorites like grilled octopus and whole branzino. Its indoor and outdoor dining options offer views of Hempstead Harbor.

Nino’s Beach (Port Washington)

Located right on the bay, Nino’s offers boats a seamless dock-and-dine experience. The upscale menu features grilled octopus, baked clams, house-made pasta and pizza, with panoramic water views.

Dirty Taco (Port Washington)

This spot fuses LA-style tacos and Asian street food, offering inventive bites like Korean short rib tacos and miso cod tacos. The outdoor seating overlooks the water, enhancing the dining experience.

The Boat Yard (Massapequa)

A lively spot to dine during the warm months of summer, The Boat Yard serves up delicious fare right along Tobay Beach. Check out their calendar of events, as there is often live music and shows to entertain patrons.

2 Spring (Oyster Bay)

This Oyster Bay favorite serves a contemporary American menu highlighting a European multi-course dining experience. Their outdoor patio space is intimate and decorated with an abundance of flowers.

Cooper Bluff (Oyster Bay)

This waterfront bar offers an array of spiked slushies and potent signature cocktails. A food truck on-site serves items like burgers, lobster rolls and spicy cauliflower tacos.

Harbor Mist Restaurant (Cold Spring Harbor)

Overlooking the harbor, Harbor Mist boasts a beautiful waterfront setting. The restaurant specializes in seafood and New American cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients.

These establishments offer a range of cuisines and settings, ensuring that there’s something for everyone to enjoy while dining outdoors in Nassau County this summer.