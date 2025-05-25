OpEd: This Memorial Day, honor with action

Like many families, I grew up with a Memorial Day that wasn’t about sales or barbecues. It was about sacrifice. It’s about names etched into granite, folded flags handed to grieving families, and memories that never fade for those of us who were lucky enough to come home.

As a Marine combat veteran, I’ve seen what war takes from a person. I’ve stood in silence too many times, saluting brothers who never made it back. Memorial Day isn’t for phony patriotism or empty speeches. It’s a time to ask ourselves: Are we honoring their memory with actions or just words?

When I led Marines into battle, no one cared if I was a Democrat or Republican. They knew I came to finish the mission. When I served in the NYPD, protecting women and children, no one asked about my party affiliation. As a prosecutor for victims of domestic violence, justice, not politics, was the focus.

That’s what Memorial Day is about: Unity, purpose, and service. And for Gold Star families, it isn’t just one day, it’s every day. We owe them more than remembrance. We owe them a promise to do better.

I’ve seen veterans struggle long after coming home, fighting through an understaffed VA, waiting months for care, navigating a system that forgets them the moment the uniform comes off. Some don’t make it, not because of war, but because of what they carry after it.

This weekend, I honor fallen brothers like Sgt. Andrew Farrar, who died in Iraq on his 31st birthday, and Sgt. Moses Rocha, killed during the Battle of Najaf in 2004. I carry their memory every day, and it drives me to serve again.

I’m not running for office for attention or applause. I’m running to deliver. Veterans don’t need parades; they need dignity. They need housing, healthcare, and opportunity. We were first in line to serve. We shouldn’t be last in line when it comes to care.

This Memorial Day, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by recommitting to the values they defended. Let it be a time to reconnect with our military and recognize all public servants, teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders, who uphold our nation. Gratitude alone isn’t enough. It must be paired with action: listening, advocating, and engaging. By embracing civic duty and unity, we move closer to the founding promise of a republic where people lead together with respect and shared purpose.

It’s time to serve those who served us. That’s the mission now.

Joe Scianablo is a Marine combat veteran, former NYPD police officer, and candidate for Town of Hempstead Supervisor.