‘Legally Blonde’ brings high-energy musical magic to Madison Theatre

Elle Woods is ready to bend and snap her way onto the Long Island stage.

Starting May 30, “Legally Blonde: The Musical” opens at The Madison Theatre at Molloy University in Rockville Centre, promising eight performances filled with catchy songs, high-octane choreography and an empowering message. The production, directed by Angelo Fraboni and Bethany Moore, runs through June 8 and stars Adelaine Mollo as Elle Woods, the sorority queen turned Harvard Law student whose journey inspires everyone around her.

With a mix of professional and local talent, the cast includes several Long Island natives, including Maddie Quigley of Huntington, who’s bringing her dance prowess and enthusiasm to the ensemble.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Quigley said with a laugh when asked about the show’s energy. “I’m in every dance number and I have a couple of little roles and lines throughout. One of my favorite parts is being in ‘Whipped Into Shape.’ We’re all jump-roping—it’s crazy, but it’s so much fun.”

The musical, based on the popular 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon and the novel by Amanda Brown, has become a fan favorite for its clever adaptation, memorable songs and timely themes of self-empowerment.

“It’s one of the best movie-to-musical adaptations,” Quigley said. “The writers did such a good job making it feel fresh. It doesn’t try too hard to be the movie, but the comedy still works and the heart of the story is totally there.”

While many cast members are current Molloy students, Quigley is the only one hailing from Rider University in New Jersey, where she’s studying musical theatre.

“A friend of mine from Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset told me to audition,” she said. “It’s been amazing meeting all the Molloy people—they’ve been so welcoming and sweet.”

Raised in Huntington, Quigley got her start in middle school musicals and later attended both Harborfields High School and the Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset. Her extensive dance background includes training at Variations: A Dancer’s Studio in Huntington.

“I’ve been dancing since I was in fourth grade,” she said. “My dance teacher, Laura, has been such an important part of my journey.”

Now in college and pursuing musical theatre as a career, Quigley says the shift from hobby to profession has been exciting and affirming.

“In high school, it felt like a fun thing to do, but now with my college training, I know this is what I want to do for a living,” she said. “I got bit by the bug—and I want more.”

Her dream roles?

“Oh, so many,” she said. “I’d love to be one of the dancers in ‘Moulin Rouge‘ on Broadway. My ultimate dream would be to tour or even perform on a cruise ship. And I’ve always loved Val in ‘A Chorus Line’—I got to play her already. But my real dream right now is to be in ‘MJ: The Musical.’ I’ve seen it three times!”

As for what’s next, Quigley has her eyes on The Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village.

“I auditioned for their upcoming season and am waiting to hear back,” she said. “Argyle is a dream. Their ‘Music Man’ starts rehearsals just after ‘Legally Blonde’ closes, so the timing would be perfect.”

For now, Quigley and the rest of the “Legally Blonde” cast are focused on delivering a high-energy, feel-good show that audiences of all ages can enjoy.

“It’s such a fun, uplifting story,” she said. “There’s so much energy, amazing music and a great message about staying true to yourself. It’s really what people need right now.”

Performances will be held on May 30 at 7 p.m., May 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., June 1 at 3 p.m., June 6 at 7 p.m., June 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and June 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $65, with discounts available for seniors and veterans. Student rush tickets are offered for $15 on Friday nights.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.madisontheatreny.org or call 516-323-4444.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the movie or new to Elle’s pink-powered story, this production promises an entertaining, empowering ride that’s as sweet as it is smart.