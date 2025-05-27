Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care recognized

As far as the Urgent Care Association is concerned, Long Islanders have access to one of the best urgent care networks in the country.

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care system was announced as the recipient of the 2025 Outstanding Achievement Urgent Care Award. This prestigious award recognizes significant clinical, managerial, and/or administrative achievements in the field of urgent care, according to the Urgent Care Association, the national organization that presented the award.

Neal Shipley, the medical director at Northwell-GoHealth Urgent Care, said accepte the award on behalf of the organization.

“I am proud to accept this remarkable award for Outstanding Achievement on behalf of the entire Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care network,” Shipley said. “The key to our success over the past decade is owed to the unwavering commitment and dedication of our healthcare providers, leadership team and team members, who focus on providing better access to care for the communities we serve.”

The system operates dozens of urgent care centers across the island.

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care Deputy Medical Director Kevin M. Reiter received a personal award as well: the Advancing the Specialty Award.

The award recognizes a College of Urgent Care Medicine member with five or more years in Urgent Care or emergency medicine who has made significant and sustained contributions to advancing the specialty of urgent care medicine.

Reiter has been practicing medicine for 25 years across a variety of roles and settings. Notably, he was the first to incorporate a virtual visit platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is also an assistant professor at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University. Throughout his career, he has worked to create educational opportunities for physicians to take X-rays. This work has included creating an educational pathway to train physicians to take X-rays and creating partnerships with X-ray schools. Through this, he provides job exposure in the Urgent Care setting, practice X-raying and a potential hiring platform.

Both awards were announced at the Urgent Care Foundation Celebration on May 5 in Dallas.