Port Washington pays tribute to fallen heroes at Memorial Day events

The spirit of Memorial Day was alive and well in Port Washington this weekend as residents turned out in force to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The commemorations began on Sunday with one of the community’s most cherished traditions: the annual flagging of veterans’ graves at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, organized by Port Washington’s American Legion Post 509. More than 80 volunteers, including scouts, families, and local residents, gathered to place American flags at over 700 graves, some of which date back to the Civil War.

“The residents of Port Washington came out together to pay homage to those who have given their lives in service to our great nation and that is what Memorial Day is truly about,” said Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 509 Paul Oleksiw.

Among those recognized for their efforts was Hunter Frangos of Boy Scout Troop 7, whose Eagle Scout project made a lasting impact. Hunter developed improved, user-friendly maps of the cemetery’s various sections, helping volunteers more easily locate veterans’ resting places.

Memorial Day itself was marked with a well-attended and vibrant parade through town. Spectators lined the streets waving flags, cheering, and showing their support for veterans, active service members, and their families. The parade was led by Grand Marshals Paul Oleksiw of American Legion Post 509 and John Sabatino of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1819, both longtime veterans and respected figures in the Port Washington community.

Following the parade a solemn and powerful Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Sousa Memorial Band Shell. The ceremony drew a large crowd, with community members joining together to remember and reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made by so many service members.

From the quiet reverence of the cemetery to the patriotic energy of the parade and the heartfelt moments at the band shell, Port Washington’s Memorial Day commemorations served as a powerful reminder of what the holiday is truly about: honoring those who gave everything for their country.