Bethpage American Legion Post reopens after decade-long hiatus

Memorial Day was not only a commemoration for those who died fighting for the country; it was also a time to celebrate the reopening of the Bethpage American Legion Post #86.

The Archie McCord Post, on Washington Street in Bethpage, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 24, as it was officially opened to the public after being closed for over a decade.

Post Commander Joe Minogue, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said Memorial Day was the “perfect opportunity” to hold the ceremony for the legion post.

“This isn’t just a hall, it’s a place to celebrate life, honor service, and come together as a community,” the post said on Instagram before the ceremony.

The post was founded in 1927 and was named after Archie McCord, who was killed in action during World War I.

Minogue said he was approached shortly before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to try to get the post back open. He said he had to restore the building before it could be used again, which also included restoring an old mailbox that is now used to collect American flags.

Minogue said that the retired U.S. Postal Service mailbox had been donated a few years ago. He had it brought to a local body shop and had it airbrushed like the American flag.

“This isn’t just a box—it’s a reminder of the values we share, the service we respect, and the country we love,” Nassau County Legislator Rose Marie Walker said.

Minogue said the hall officially reopened about six months ago, but that there had been few bookings. He said having an event at the post costs just $500 plus a refundable security deposit, which is far cheaper than other local options.

“I want to create something that is gonna give back to the community that’s not gonna break the bank for anybody,” he said.

Minogue said the post has now grown to 30 members and that he wants the momentum to keep going.

“My bigger plans are to continue improving the building and to make it a gathering place that everybody wants to come to,” he said.