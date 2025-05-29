Henry Mahnken heads to national SkillsUSA competition

Henry Mahnken (Center L.) earns gold at the state SkillsUSA competition and heads to nationals this June.

For the second year in a row, North Shore High Schooler Henry Mahnken placed first in the regional SkillsUSA competition, which tests students on their technical and trade skills. Now, after earning gold at the state level, Mahnken is on his way to nationals.

“From these competitions, I have learned to be more confident in my abilities as a carpenter,” he said.

Although his interest in carpentry started at a young age, Mahnken, a now-eleventh-grader at North Shore High School, only began his formal education at BOCES at the beginning of last school year.

In just that short time, this year’s regional competition, held at Suffolk Community College, marked his second consecutive success and sent him to Syracuse for states.

Although his parents told him that being invited to the state competition was already a win, Mahnken’s teacher told him not to come back home without gold.

“And win it he did,” said Henry’s mother, Madeline Mahnken.

She said Mahnken was tasked with building a small house, with a roof, rafters and stair risers, according to a book of plans that he was assigned.

Mahnken said that his education and experience at the competition’s regional and state levels had given him confidence in his abilities.

“I was well-prepared thanks to my incredible carpentry teacher at Nassau BOCES, Mr. Paul Eidle, and my wonderful boss, Macklin Carballal, owner of More Than Carpentry,” Mahnken said.

However, handiness isn’t something new for Mahnken.

“Henry has always had an affinity for working with his hands,” Madeline said.

She said that when her son was younger, he used to take carpentry classes—first at Home Depot and later from a neighbor in Sea Cliff.

In the 10th grade, she said Mahnken found a carpentry class as the Nassau BOCES Joseph M. Barry Career & Technical Education Center. Despite the class being at capacity, she said once the instructor interviewed Mahnken about his interest in carpentry, he was admitted into the program.

She said North Shore administrators and guidance counselors helped kickstart the enrollment process, and he began his education shortly after.

Now, just a short two years later, Mahnken is about to represent the school district and county program at the national level. During the last week of June, Mahnken will be headed to Atlanta for the national competition

“I am hoping to bring home the gold, but it is an honor just being invited,” Mahnken said.