The hidden toll of body image struggles on Long Island teens—and how parents can help

Across Long Island, teens are facing a quiet but deeply impactful mental health challenge: body image struggles. While it might be easy to brush off concerns about appearance as a typical part of adolescence, today’s teens are navigating a digital and cultural landscape that makes these struggles more intense, more frequent and more dangerous than ever before. Nationally, disordered eating behaviors affect nearly one-in-five adolescents. On Long Island—where academic pressure, social media comparison and a culture of high achievement run deep—many teens are suffering silently. Left unaddressed, body image issues can evolve into anxiety, depression, self-harm and full-blown eating disorders.

Body Image as a Coping Mechanism, Not Just Vanity

We often think of body image struggles as being about appearance or vanity. But often, these issues are rooted in deeper emotional needs. Teens today face overwhelming academic expectations, competitive extracurriculars and a constant comparison culture online. With limited access to healthy coping tools, many young people begin controlling food or fixating on their bodies as a way to feel in control of something in their lives.

Disordered eating isn’t just about skipping meals or dieting—it’s about using food, exercise or body control to manage stress, anxiety or emotional discomfort. And because disordered behaviors are often normalized—especially in diet culture and athletic settings—they can fly under the radar until they become much more serious.

Competitive Sports and Academics: Added Pressures

On Long Island, competitive sports are a big part of youth culture and the pressures in these settings can exacerbate body image issues. Unfortunately, the pressure to look a certain way can sometimes lead to unhealthy behaviors like extreme dieting or over-exercising.

Similarly, academic and extracurricular achievement is highly valued and many students internalize the idea that success in these areas is tied to their appearance or the way their bodies perform. These pressures can create a perfect storm, where the need to succeed academically and athletically becomes intertwined with unhealthy body image concerns.

What Parents Can Do

Be a Role Model

Parents play an essential role in shaping their child’s perception of their own body. Show your child what healthy behaviors look like by being kind to your own body and avoiding negative self-talk about your appearance. When they see you modeling self-compassion and healthy coping strategies, they are more likely to mirror those behaviors. Manage Social Media Exposure

While social media isn’t going anywhere, it’s important to help your teen critically engage with the content they consume. Encourage open conversations about the unrealistic portrayals of body types online and how these images often don’t reflect real life. Tools like Instagram’s “restrict” function or using app blockers can help limit exposure to harmful content. Check for Early Signs

Pay attention to subtle shifts in your teen’s behavior, such as withdrawal from family activities, overexercising or developing unusual eating patterns and attitudes towards food and body. Teach Adaptive Coping Skills

One of the biggest challenges teens face is a lack of healthy coping strategies. When they experience stress, peer pressure or dissatisfaction with their bodies, disordered eating can sometimes serve as a maladaptive coping mechanism. Help your child develop adaptive coping skills like journaling, practicing mindfulness, engaging in hobbies or seeking support through therapy. These skills will empower them to manage their emotions in healthier ways and reduce reliance on food or exercise to cope. Encourage Healthy, Balanced Lifestyles Over Perfection

Teach your child that health isn’t about having a certain body shape, but about feeling strong, energized and capable. Emphasize the importance of eating a variety of foods, enjoying physical activity and taking care of mental health. Support them in finding activities they enjoy without the focus on weight or appearance. Foster Open Communication

Make sure your teen knows they can talk to you about their feelings without fear of judgment. Establishing an open and nonjudgmental space where individuals feel heard and understood is crucial. When kids feel comfortable talking about their concerns—whether it’s body image, pressure at school or relationships—they are less likely to turn to disordered eating as a way to cope.

By integrating these actionable tips and raising awareness about the complexities of body image struggles, parents can empower their teens to navigate these pressures with resilience. It’s crucial to address body image concerns early and provide the resources necessary to foster a healthy mindset. By doing so, we can help our teens thrive in both mind and body.

Francesca Emma, LMHC, is a licensed mental health counselor on Long Island specializing in eating disorders, body image, women’s health and anxiety. She educates parents, professionals and the wider community on mental health topics, with a focus on prevention, early intervention and stigma reduction. Emma offers online programs and collaborates with professionals across disciplines to provide holistic, accessible care. She empowers others with the tools, language and support they need to prioritize mental wellness. Visit www.francescaemmalmhc.com for more information.