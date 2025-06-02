New Hyde Park celebrates village’s diversity with 5th Multicultural Day

One of Nassau’s villages has a distinctive commitment to celebrating its diversity.

New Hyde Park held its fifth annual Multicultural Day event on Friday. Spearheaded by Deputy Mayor Madhvi Nijjar, the village’s first woman of color to serve in this role, the event celebrates the diverse backgrounds of village residents with food, dance, song and activities from all seven continents.

“People come to show us their heritage,” Nijjar said. “There are so many different backgrounds that I want to include in an event like this. I encourage everyone in New Hyde Park to join and show us how to celebrate your heritage.”

Nijjar said she initially got the idea for the event in 2021, after she was elected, from her high school days.

“In high school, we used to have multicultural day. I thought, ‘Why don’t we do this for the community?’ It’s a great way to get to know your neighbors,” she said. It’s in line with the village’s frequently stated goal of bringing the village together over food and entertainment to create a sense of community.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena, who attended and spoke at the event, said the event was unique across the municipalities she governs.

“With the exception of [a recent event in Great Neck], I don’t see things that are quite as diverse as events like this in New Hyde Park,” DeSena said.

About half a dozen local restaurants either donated or sold Italian, Asian, African, Canadian, and North and South American food at the event. Thanks to them, trays full of samosas, spring rolls, dumplings, wontons, plantains, yucca, empanadas and pizza filled the village hall. For dessert, Irish soda bread, Italian cookies, ice pops, maple cookies and Australian licorice were laid out.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the event was held indoors. It was originally supposed to take place outdoors in Memorial Park, where it is typically held.

After speeches from local politicians, including Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips and Nassau County Legislator Scott Strauss, about 10 local groups performed cultural dances and songs to an audience of over 100 who had gathered in front of a stage upstairs in the village hall.

The Americas were represented by a high school student who sang the national anthem and the New Hyde Park Memorial Step Dancers, Europe by the Doherty-Petri Irish Step Dancers, and Asia and South Asia by multiple Chinese, Indian, and Asian local dance groups and individual residents.

Wei Dong, who was part of one of the local Chinese dance groups that performed, said she appreciated the event and enjoyed the chance to learn her culture’s tradition while giving back to the village, where she’s lived for around 20 years.

“We just wanted to do something different and contribute to the community,” said Dong. “We want to demonstrate to the kids in the community that if you work hard, you can do anything. We haven’t danced for all our lives, but we still want to learn to dance.”

As the groups performed, young kids wore animal balloons on their heads, made beaded bracelets and colored with supplies from the village’s tables.

“I think this allows people to know different countries,” Dong said of the event. “I think it’s good for the community.”