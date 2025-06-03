No Belmont Stakes helps traffic, hurts Elmont businesses, locals say

Elmont locals have mixed feelings about Belmont Stakes being at Saratoga Springs for the second year in a row.

While the Belmont Stakes is known to draw crowds — and traffic — to Elmont, some residents are expressing slight disappointment with its continued absence this year, and are optimistic for its return.

The Belmont Stakes, which is usually held on the first or second Saturday in June, is the third and final race of the Triple Crown, following the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. In 2023, over 48,000 people attended the race at Belmont Park in Elmont to watch the results, which had an attendance capacity of 50,000 due to construction at neighboring UBS Arena. In previous years, like 2018, attendance has been over 90,000, depending on if a horse is making a Triple Crown bid.

This year, there is no Triple Crown bid, as the horse that won the 2025 Kentucky Derby was Sovereignty, and the horse that won the Preakness Stakes was Journalism. Sovereignty did not run in the Preakness Stakes due to a decision by the horse’s trainer and ownership group, according to Yahoo Sports.

This year, the thousands of racegoers that usually travel to Elmont for the Belmont Stakes will be unable to attend for the second year in a row. The annual event will be held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs due to renovations at the park, which are estimated to be completed by September 2026, according to the project’s website. However, community members will still be able to partake in the Paul Sapienza Elmont/Belmont Parade at the Alva T. Stanforth Sporting Complex on Saturday, June 7 at 9:30 a.m. This traditional kickoff to the racing weekend offers free food, prizes and giveaways.

“You’re going to miss out on anytime 50 to 100,000 people come into your area for a day,” said Andrew Sapienza, the 44-year-old owner of Sapienza’s Bakery, referring to the people who won’t be visiting Elmont this year. “Everybody who’s right by the track, anybody whose property is along the track, definitely without a doubt they’re gonna feel it.”

Sapienza, whose bakery is located on Hempstead Turnpike, admits that since his business is a little further away from the track, he can’t attribute any uptick to the Belmont Stakes. However, due to the volume of people in the area, it wouldn’t be surprising if the race had some impact.

“It’s always on a Saturday and Saturdays are already my busiest day, so I would probably get a bit extra,” Sapienza said.

Sapienza, who is also a lifelong Elmont resident, acknowledges that while there is traffic during the Belmont Stakes, it usually is not that bad if you’re staying in town.

“It’s just the one day of the year,” Sapienza said. “You kind of plan for it.”

Bryan Bernard, a 22-year-old Elmont resident and John F. Kennedy Airport Customer Service Representative, sees this issue of Belmont Stakes traffic similarly.

“I don’t go that way,” Bernard said, referring to the area of Hempstead Turnpike in front of the park.

To get around traffic on race day, Bernard utilizes the side streets — but notes that it can sometimes be difficult with people crossing the streets as they utilize the neighborhood for parking.

Even with the issues that come with welcoming thousands of people to the area, Bernard is upset that the race won’t take place in Elmont and is going to miss the atmosphere. He is optimistic that it will return as scheduled for next year.

“I want to go see it,” Bernard said. “It’s right by my house.”

Billart Mohan, a 62-year-old Elmont resident who is employed by the Bridges and Tunnels division of the Metropolitan Transit Authority, has been living in Elmont for 18 years since moving from Brooklyn. Mohan believes that traffic on race day can get pretty bad, even in the residential areas.

“You have one lane of traffic coming in, going out, and trying to get parked inside,” Mohan said. “A lot of people use the back streets and all that, and it kinda gets clogged up for a while…but when everything starts… it’ll be pretty alright.”

Mohan thinks this weekend is going to be a pretty normal, peaceful weekend for residents, giving them a break from what is usually a busy time. But, even with the congestion in the area sometimes proving to be an inconvenience, Mohan recognizes Belmont Park’s impact on the community and is optimistic for its return.

“I look forward to the new stadium,” Mohan said. “It helps develop the area.”

Sapienza also looks forward to the new park, and is optimistic about its return, despite congestion issues.

“Whenever you have that many people come into your area, it’s huge,” Sapienza said. “When [the Belmont Stakes] comes back, it should be pretty good.”