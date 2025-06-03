For 75 years, UCP of Long Island has helped people live without limits

UCP (United Cerebral Palsy) of Long Island was started 75 years ago by a small group of parents seeking services for their children with cerebral palsy. Over the years, UCP of Long Island has evolved into a multi-faceted organization serving both children and adults with a wide range of disabilities and diagnoses, including cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, autism, spina bifida, Down Syndrome and chronic physical/medical conditions.

Since its inception, UCP of Long Island has been committed to advancing independence, productivity and inclusion of people with disabilities, by giving them the tools and support they need to live a life without limits. UCP of Long Island provides educational, residential, day and community habilitation, respite and employment services to Nassau and Suffolk residents. While serving individuals with cerebral palsy is an important specialty of the organization, 65% of the individuals served have other disabilities and diagnoses.

“One of the major things that sets us apart from other organizations is our ability and expertise in serving people with significant medical issues and physical disabilities,” says Colleen Crispino, president and chief operating officer. “We are also known for our considerable focus on self-advocacy.”

UCP of Long Island empowers individuals to advocate for themselves in a variety of ways. “We work with program participants to make sure their voices are heard in their own lives and in how our programs function,” Crispino says. “For instance, we have developed many program activities based on the expressed interest of participants. Our special programs are co-led by both a staff person and a participant, and we have a self-advocacy board of participants, who we invite to speak to our leadership team and our board.”

Through its school, The Children’s Center, in Commack, UCP of Long Island provides preschool, school-age education and services, and early intervention services tailored to meet the physical, cognitive and emotional needs of children with disabilities from birth up to age 21. The school currently serves about 75 children, who can receive center-based or home-based instruction depending on their needs. The Children’s Center offers year-round programs, screenings, evaluations, therapies, support groups and assistive technology services.

The organization’s residential services comprise about 30 homes on Long Island, including one children’s home in Central Islip, which can accommodate up to seven children and offers 24-hour nursing care. Many of the other homes accommodate four to eight adults. The largest home, which can house up to 31 adults, offers 24-hour nursing care. All homes are beautifully maintained and designed to provide full accessibility and meet the needs and interests of the residents, who are encouraged to live active lives and participate in community activities.

UCP of Long Island’s high-quality services for adults include day and community habilitation, respite and employment services. These individualized services increase the life skills of participants and help them live fulfilling lives as independently as possible.

Day habilitation services focus on the interests and strengths of each individual while providing the support individuals need for success. Activities range from painting and music exploration to exercising and healthy food choices and preparation.

“We have a really amazing art program, and we have great artists here who express themselves through their art at every level,” Crispino says. “Our artists have participated in art shows, including at the Long Island Museum, and some have sold their artwork.”

The Program Without Walls immerses individuals in the community, with volunteer opportunities as well as cultural and recreational activities. “Participants go out in small groups with staff and do different things every day,” Crispino says. “For instance, they may volunteer at places like Island Harvest, Meals on Wheels or an animal shelter, or go to lunch, enjoy a movie or visit a museum.”

The organization also offers respite for family members caring for an individual with a disability. “We have a Saturday respite program that currently has about 20 people in it,” Crispino says. “Their family can go grocery shopping and do things for themselves, and the individuals are here with their friends – they have lunch and have all their needs met.” There is also overnight respite that can serve up to two individuals at a time.

For individuals who want to work, UCP of Long Island offers support “to help them find jobs and keep their jobs,” Crispino says. “We provide evaluations to help individuals figure out what they would like to do, and we help them acquire the training or the pre-employment skills that they would need.

“Our employment specialists, or job coaches, work directly with the employer and the individual to help solve any issues. For instance, sometimes an individual can do parts but not all of the job. Some individuals may only be able to work two or three days a week; if the employer needs a full-time position filled, we may have two people who can share the job. We have had a lot of success when we find the right fit.”

UCP of Long Island currently supports close to 100 individuals in employment.

“We work with many employers – banks, law firms, grocery stores – and we also employ people with disabilities ourselves,” Crispino says.

Everybody needs to feel included and to be seen as valuable members of society, and individuals with disabilities are no exception, Crispino says.

“We’re here to give individuals the opportunity to be the best they can be and do what they’re interested in or capable of doing, whether it’s working, playing an instrument or picking up a paintbrush,” she says. “If you ask our staff why they work here, you’ll find that we’re all here for the mission. We get a lot more out of working with the individuals we serve than we give them.”