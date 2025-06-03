Long Islanders help raise nearly $400K to fight Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America raised a record-breaking $400,000 at its 2025 AFA Golf Classic in Southampton.

The 2025 event was the foundation’s most successful to date. Proceeds advanced its mission to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, as well as funding research for better treatment and a cure.

Arthur Laitman, a board member and Roslyn resident, co-chaired the event with the goal of raising funds to support AFA’s mission.

“We’re doing great things in the community that people connect with and it’s that connection that draws people to be involved, to care, to donate,” Laitman said.

Despite a rainy day, Laitman expressed gratitude for the turnout.

“Not letting those things stop them from showing face and being involved was the most meaningful and special piece to this year’s puzzle,” he said.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped make the 2025 AFA Golf Classic our most successful one ever,” said Bert E. Brodsky, AFA’s founder and board chairman. “More and more families need help and support as the number of people living with Alzheimer’s continues to grow. The charitable generosity of our supporters enables us to meet that growing need and help more people.”

“Every dollar makes a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s, which is why we are extraordinarily grateful to everyone who supported this event,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA president and CEO. “The record amount raised will go a long way toward supporting our efforts to provide help, support and hope to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease on Long Island and across the country.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit AFA’s programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s, including the new AFA Barbara Rabinowitz Education & Resource Center, located in Amityville.

The 2025 AFA Golf Classic was co-chaired by Lee J. Brodsky of BEB Capital; Arthur Laitman of Rosenberg Fortuna & Laitman LLP; Joshua Halegua of Jonis Realty; and Matthew Azus of Affiliated Adjustment Group Ltd.

Individuals wishing to support the fight against Alzheimer’s disease can donate by visiting www.alzfdn.org/donate.