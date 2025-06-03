Historic Hamptons cottage with luxe upgrades lists for $4.55M in Westhampton Beach

Tucked away on the prestigious Beach Lane, just steps from the heart of the village and Rogers Beach, a piece of Hamptons history has hit the market. The 1930 Nantucket-style estate at 44 Beach Lane—once part of the iconic Cox estate—is now listed for $4.55 million.

The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath “beach cottage” blends the timeless charm of old Westhampton with top-tier modern upgrades. With more than 5,100 square feet of living space spread across three levels, this home is as much a legacy property as it is a luxurious summer (or year-round) retreat.

“This is one of the original cottages,” said Patrick McCooey, the listing agent with Compass Greater NY. “It was part of a small collection of historic homes that were incredibly iconic back in the day. It has been restored to what it should’ve always been—and more.”

Set on a meticulously landscaped acre, the property features a white stone driveway, a lush backyard and a full suite of outdoor amenities: a built-in barbecue, a gunite pool, a hot tub and a charming brick patio perfect for entertaining. Inside, a gracious entry foyer welcomes guests to expansive, light-filled rooms including a banquet-sized dining area, a living room that opens to the patio and a custom-designed kitchen complete with bespoke cabinetry, a butler’s bar and a stunning copper island centerpiece.

“The kitchen is spectacular,” McCooey said. “It’s got this massive, hand-hewn copper island that just stops people in their tracks. Every detail has been thought out—from the cabinetry to the flow into the great room that used to be a garage.”

The primary suite upstairs features a spa-style bathroom, lounge space and generous closets. The second floor also offers two additional bedrooms, two updated marble baths and a laundry room. On the third level are three more guest bedrooms, a sitting area and a full bath—ideal for housing extended family and summer guests.

In total, the home offers five fireplaces, a finished attic, a private office/den and a detached garage. The roof has recently been replaced and key systems have been modernized to ensure the home is move-in ready.

“It really needs to be seen to be appreciated,” McCooey added. “It’s everything people love about the old Hamptons—full of character, lovingly restored and in one of the most walkable and desirable locations on Long Island.”

Listed since early April, the property has already garnered significant attention in what McCooey describes as a “healthy but cautious” high-end market. With the right buyer, this timeless estate could become the centerpiece of another generation’s memories in Westhampton Beach.

Details and photos courtesy of Patrick M. McCooey and Alexander Olivieri of Compass Greater NY, listing agents.