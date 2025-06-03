Massapequa Chamber of Commerce holds street festival

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Community Street Festival on Sunday, June 1, drawing an estimated 10,000 people.

The street fair featured live music groups, vendors, food and drink, family-friendly activities and more.

But the festival itself was not the most important part of the day, according to Robin Hepworth, the chamber’s president.

She said the festival, officially renamed the “2025 Anthony Ventiera / Patricia Orzano Memorial Annual Massapequa Community Street Festival,” honored the two past presidents who had given back to the community.

“We just felt like it was the best thing to name it after both of them in hopes to continue this legacy that they created for our chamber,” Hepworth said.

Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy was the grand marshal for the festival, which Hepworth said was one of the larger ones that the chamber has hosted.

“It was a sea of people. The whole avenue was packed,” Hepworth said. “It really was a nice event, and it’s something that brings the community together.”