Sands Point to see first contested mayoral election in years

For the first time in two decades, the Village of Sands Point will hold a contested mayoral election as longtime resident and nonprofit executive Jeremiah Bosgang challenges incumbent Mayor Peter Forman.

Bosgang, a 20-year village resident with a background in television and nonprofit leadership, says his candidacy is rooted in a call for transparency, community collaboration and a break from what he characterizes as a “toxic environment” created under Forman’s leadership.

“Sands Point deserves a mayor who listens to its residents and works not out of self-interest, but for our community’s well-being,” said Bosgang. “It’s time for new, honest, and transparent leadership.”

Forman, who has served as mayor since 2019 following years as deputy mayor, trustee, and treasurer, is seeking re-election with the support of the full Board of Trustees. He touts his administration’s financial turnaround of the village’s water department and Village Club as major accomplishments.

“We’ve made a lot of improvements and we’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Forman said. “Our Village Club went from losing $2 million in 2018 to generating over $3 million for taxpayers last year. We’ve been fiscally responsible while keeping Sands Point one of the safest and best-run villages in Nassau County.”

Bosgang, who currently serves as executive director of the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, contends his experience managing diverse teams and multimillion-dollar budgets in the media and nonprofit sectors prepares him to lead the village. He says his five-point plan begins with a review of fiscal practices and reducing the cost of living.

“My approach to lowering the cost of living starts with ensuring that every dollar of taxpayer money is spent responsibly. The village board is allowed to raise taxes by up to 2% annually, but that doesn’t mean we have to max out that increase every year,” said Bosgang.

Bosgang alleges wasteful spending under the current administration, citing surveillance equipment he claims benefits the mayor personally, and questions over the village-paid salary of Forman’s personal assistant, who also works for Forman’s private real estate firm.

Forman denies the allegations and emphasized his record of transparency and fiscal leadership.

“We were threatened with a credit downgrade by Moody’s, but instead, our rating was reaffirmed thanks to strong financial stewardship,” he said. “We’ve secured $8 million in grants for infrastructure, especially water, critical in a village with its own water district.”

The campaign has taken a personal turn in recent weeks after Bosgang’s wife alleged on social media that private investigators had been sent to their home and workplace. Bosgang suggested the harassment aligns with Forman’s “history and comportment.”

“I will not be intimidated,” Bosgang said. “My campaign is about integrity and issues, not personal attacks.”

Forman denied any involvement and dismissed the accusation. “I’ve seen her post. I don’t know who she’s talking about,” he said. “She’s made other accusations that are patently untrue.”

Forman also questioned Bosgang’s qualifications, noting that he does not own property in the village and has not previously served on any village boards. “He’s never come to a single board meeting until a few weeks ago,” Forman said. “He has no experience with how the village runs.”

Bosgang counters that his community involvement speaks for itself. “I’ve lived here more than two decades, raised my children here, served on the Community Synagogue board, and led the Sands Point Preserve,” he said. “That’s real, sustained commitment.”

Forman pledged to continue infrastructure investments, oppose any commercial development, and protect the village’s character. “We have no commercial zones and I will never support them,” he said.

Bosgang, meanwhile, aims to revitalize civic engagement and give residents more voice. “I want to bring back the Civic Association, reimagine the Village Newsletter, and create forums for youth involvement,” he said.

Foreman also plans to introduce a Land Use Review Committee, engaging young people to help review land use codes and other aspects of the village, as well as reconstituting the Civic Association while engaging younger members.

“Let me make it clear, community engagement is critical and it’s been tougher to get the young people involved in the past, but we absolutely welcome it and will make it happen,” said Forman.

Sands Point voters will decide whether to continue with the current administration or embrace new leadership when they head to the polls on June 17.