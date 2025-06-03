Two longtime trustees run uncontested in North Hills’s June 17 election

North Hills is set for an uncontested village election this month.

On Tues., June 17, incumbent Trustee Phyllis Lentini and Trustee Elliott Arnold are running unopposed for re-election. The election will be held at the North Hills Village Hall, located at One Shelter Rock Road, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Both incumbents have served on the board for at least 20 years. Lentini has served on the board since 2003 and Arnold has been on the board since 2005. Both are running for another four-year term.

Lentini is the widow of the latest Mayor John Lentini, continuing her family’s legacy of serving the village. Arnold has been active in the Nassau County Village Officials Association. Both have worked in the real estate industry.

The two have overseen a new shuttle service between the Manhasset Long Island Rail Road station and the North Hills Village Hall, the Ritz-Carlton condominium apartment complex and other construction projects during their tenure.

All those looking to cast a ballot must be registered to vote through the Nassau County Board of Elections.

Arnold and Lentini did not respond to a request for comment. This article will be updated with additional information on their candidacy when they do.