Series of changes for Village of Manorhaven

The Manorhaven Board of Trustees spoke about new changes for the village.

The Manorhaven Board of Trustees announced a series of changes coming to Village Hall and the broader community at its work session on Wednesday, June 4.

Following numerous resident complaints about the village hall phone system, which did not properly route calls to staff, the board voted to upgrade the system.

The board approved a contract with TDLI Communications for phone service and MAP Communications for answering services. Previously, the village relied on a recorded prompt that directed callers to various extensions based on their needs.

With the new system, a live operator will answer calls between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Outside of those hours, the recorded prompt will remain in use, allowing callers to leave messages.

“This way, every call that comes in is going to get answered,” said Village Clerk John Hommel.

The board also announced new Village Hall hours. Beginning July 1, Village Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month, as part of a pilot program intended to accommodate residents who have business with the Board of Zoning Appeals or Village Court.

“I think it’s good for residents. This way they can come in and pay a ticket or have questions or whatever—we are open,” said Mayor John Popeleski.

Residents can also expect a new face at board meetings.

Popeleski said Superintendent of Buildings Garrick Wan will now present monthly updates at board of trustees meetings. The change, he noted, was inspired by other village meetings that include updates from multiple departments.

In time for the holidays, Manorhaven will welcome a new community tree. The board approved the purchase of an 18-foot Norway spruce to be planted at the triangle at Manorhaven Boulevard and Orchard Beach Road. Popeleski also plans to install electrical service to illuminate the tree during the holiday season.

Village Hall will undergo renovations in July, including the demolition and replacement of the meeting room ceiling and the installation of new lighting. The project will be funded by the Justice Court Assistance Program grant. During renovations, all July meetings will be held at the Port Washington Senior Center/Adult Activity Center at 80 Manorhaven Blvd.

Popeleski also introduced the idea of a comprehensive village plan to address the future of the industrial area in Manhasset Isle. As part of the initiative, all building plans will be posted on the Village of Manorhaven website.

The board also discussed a proposed mixed-use development at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive. Popeleski said he is in discussions with the builder about possibly pursuing a different project for the site.

Manhasset Isle resident Christine Zahn voiced concern about the development, noting that zoning laws require builders to notify only neighbors within a 200-foot radius.

“I think that is a big transparent action if builders would consider not just saying, ‘Well, the law says this.’ Well, if you’re changing my landscape and my quality of life, there should be builders that have a vested interest in that,” Zahn said.

Popeleski added that he is exploring the possibility of extending Nassau Inter-County Express bus service to the area near the proposed development to alleviate potential traffic concerns.

A public forum on the development at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive is scheduled for June 19, where residents can share feedback and proposals with the board.